Osabarima Agyare Tenadu II, the Chief of Kade, has fortified his position following a Supreme Court ruling on November 13, 2023, which acknowledged his authority amidst a chieftaincy dispute. The conflict originates from an error on December 21, 2022, when the National House of Chiefs in the Eastern Region of Ghana mistakenly registered Asaretwe II as chief.

Legal Battle for Leadership

Osabarima Agyare Tenadu II disputed this entry, filing a motion for Stay of Execution at the House of Chiefs and seeking permission to appeal the judgment at the Supreme Court. In a press address at the Kade Palace on January 17, 2024, his legal representative emphasized Osabarima Agyare Tenadu II's legal status as the rightful Chief of Kade. He vowed that his client would continue his duties and would not allow any disruption to his authority.

Call for Peace and Lawfulness

The legal representative also alluded to a significant High Court ruling in Kumasi, which reproached the actions of the National House of Chiefs as procedurally improper and unjust. Osabarima Agyare Tenadu II called for peace and lawfulness, urging the Eastern Regional Minister and the Regional Security Council (REGSEC) to safeguard the Kade community against disturbances from his opponents, namely Twum Barima Otibu Asare, Yaw Berchie Darko Ampem, Yaw Danso, and their supporters.

The chieftaincy dispute has far-reaching implications for Kade's community and Ghana's Eastern Region. As the rightful Chief of Kade, Osabarima Agyare Tenadu II's leadership provides stability and order, ensuring the community's development and peaceful coexistence. His call for lawfulness and REGSEC's involvement in maintaining order is crucial in averting potential disturbances and chaos.