Orrville Mayor Highlights City Progress in Inaugural Address

In a recent city council meeting, Orrville's freshly appointed Mayor, Matt Plybon, unveiled his inaugural State of the City address. The mayor began by extending his gratitude towards the city's former mayors, directors, and emergency services. A special note of appreciation was directed towards the Orrville Fire Department, which has seen a significant reduction in response times, thanks to a new hiring system.

Financial Progress Amidst Economic Challenges

Plybon illuminated the city's economic progress, despite the adversities of inflation and the shift towards remote working. He underscored the growth in income tax revenue while the city's tax rate has steadfastly remained at 1 percent since 1968. The retention of this rate, Plybon suggested, presents a challenge to maintain current service levels in the face of ascending inflation.

Community Developments & Economic Expansion

The mayor also spotlighted key community developments, such as the recent inauguration of a Skate Park and plans for extensive street resurfacing. He hailed the city's economic growth, brought about by business expansions and new openings. A memorable moment was the ribbon-cutting ceremony for Wrench Works, a testament to the city's thriving business environment. Plybon also highlighted the city's need for seasonal workers, reminiscing about his own initial job as a lifeguard at Orr Pool.

Orrville Area Boys & Girls Club Reports Growth

In other council matters, Nicolina Nolletti, the Orrville Area Boys & Girls Club teen director, reported a surge in teen engagement and the expansion of after-school programs. Nolletti elaborated on the addition of an esports room and a media room, partnerships for health awareness and food insecurity programs, and initiatives focusing on career paths, goal setting, and suicide prevention. The club's integration of a therapy dog named 'Noodle' and plans for future teen-specific programming were also discussed.

The next city council meeting, which will continue to address the city's growth and future plans, is scheduled for February 5 at Orrville City Hall.