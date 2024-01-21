Oro Youth Groups in Nigeria Challenge Controversial Calendar Map

In Akwa Ibom State, Nigeria, a growing controversy centers around a map included in the official 2024 state calendar. The map, introduced during the previous governorship of Udom Emmanuel, is under fire from youth groups of the Oro ethnic nationality. They claim it inaccurately assigns Oro ancestral lands and villages to neighboring Ibibio territories.

A Call to Action

The Obolo Youth Coalition (OYC) and Oro Youth Movement (OYOM) have voiced their opposition in an open letter addressed to the current governor, Umo Eno. They are demanding the immediate removal of the contentious map from the calendar in an effort to maintain peace. The groups highlight an ongoing legal challenge against the map's legitimacy, currently before the Federal High Court Uyo.

Demands and Consequences

The youth groups argue that the map is not just incorrect, but offensive and discriminatory. They have condemned the state government's action and called for the appointment of commissioners from Ibeno and Eastern Obolo into the governor's cabinet. Additionally, they request for the mobilization of contractors to initiate various road projects in the region.

Mobilizing for Justice

The youth leaders have threatened to mobilize youths to halt the operations of oil companies in the region should their demands go unmet. They are determined to defend their land against any perceived intimidation, stating their commitment to guard their land, heritage, and rights.