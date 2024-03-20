Organizations Denounce Billionaire Jeff Yass’s Outside Spending in PA-12 Congressional Race

Jeffrey Yass, a prominent billionaire, right-wing donor, and TikTok investor, has emerged as a central figure in Pittsburgh’s Congressional race.

Despite not residing in the city, Yass’s influence looms large, sparking controversy among community groups.

The AllEyesOnYass Campaign

Community organizations across Pennsylvania are rallying against Yass’s growing involvement in local politics. The newly formed “The Moderate PAC,” almost entirely funded by Yass, plans to spend a staggering $270,000 on attack ads targeting Representative Summer Lee. This move follows Yass’s recent contribution of approximately $300,000 to defeat County Executive Sara Innamorato.

Co-Executive Director Steve Paul at One Pennsylvania minced no words: “Jeff Yass – a billionaire who advocates privatizing our public schools, evades taxes, supports officials linked to the January 6th insurrection, and just pledged support to Trump – should not be allowed to purchase our election.” From the Congressional seat to the Pennsylvania legislature and even the US Presidency, the resistance against Yass’s corporate power grabs is resolute.

Jeffrey Yass co-founded Susquehanna International Group, a Wall Street firm deeply entrenched in tech investments, including TikTok. With a net worth approaching $30 billion, Yass ranks as Pennsylvania’s wealthiest individual and the 28th richest person in the United States.

Yass’s Political Influence

In the 2024 election cycle, Yass stands as the nation’s top political donor, channeling significant funds primarily to Republicans and far-right causes. His focus on defunding public education nationwide has raised eyebrows. Moreover, Yass’s impact extends beyond his suburban Philadelphia district, where he has poured over $60 million into state races over the past five years.

As Pittsburgh’s political landscape evolves, Jeffrey Yass remains a powerful force – one that both shapes and challenges the democratic process.