Orengo Demands NADCO Report Implementation to Avert Protests, Backs Raila Odinga's Leadership

Led by Siaya governor James Orengo, the Azimio leadership expressed their discontent with the Kenya Kwanza government's reluctance to implement the NADCO report's recommendations. During a consultative forum in Alego/Usonga constituency, Orengo emphasized the importance of adhering to the agreed timelines for the report's implementation, warning of potential protests if their demands are not met. The meeting also underscored continued support for Raila Odinga as the ODM party leader, dismissing any succession politics within the party.

Advertisment

Strengthening Party Foundations

The consultative meeting resolved to boost ODM party recruitment across the region in preparation for upcoming party grassroots elections. High-profile attendees, including Siaya Senator Dr. Oburu Oginga and MPs from the region, discussed strategies to ensure Siaya remains a stronghold for ODM. Governor Orengo also highlighted efforts to support families affected by anti-government protests last year, showcasing the party's commitment to its members' welfare.

NADCO Report: A Pivot for National Unity

Advertisment

The NADCO report, a product of negotiations between opposition and government representatives, proposed several key changes aimed at reducing the cost of living and fostering national unity. Among the recommendations were the creation of the offices of the Prime Minister and the Leader of the Official Opposition. These proposals seek to address underlying issues such as electoral process evaluation and constitutional amendments, reflecting a comprehensive approach to national reconciliation and governance reform.

Implications and Future Prospects

The insistence on the NADCO report's implementation signifies a critical juncture in Kenya's political landscape. As parties on both sides of the aisle consider the report's recommendations, the potential for significant political and social change looms large. With the backing of influential leaders like Orengo, the push for these reforms underscores the urgency of addressing the nation's pressing issues through dialogue and cooperation. The coming months will be telling, as Kenya navigates these proposed changes and their impact on national unity and governance.