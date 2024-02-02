Oregon's Timber Tax Cut: A Legacy of Lost Revenue and Rising Wildfires

In the heart of Oregon's lush timberlands, a financial decision made three decades ago continues to reverberate, shaping the fortunes of communities and the environment alike. The 1994 elimination of the timber severance tax by the Oregon Legislature, a move that has often been overlooked, has had long-lasting impacts, both economically and ecologically.

The Forgotten Legislation

Two of the most influential figures in this decision were former Gov. John Kitzhaber and then-Rep. Lane Shetterly, now claims to have no memory of the legislation—an assertion that raises eyebrows, particularly for individuals like myself, a former mayor who vividly remembers supporting significant bills. The backdrop to this forgotten legislation is the once-thriving timber community of Butte Falls, a town that, like many others, was sustained by the severance tax.

But the boom times were not to last. Following a hostile takeover of the Medford Corporation by Harold Simmons, the mill was liquidated after the land was clear-cut. This marked the beginning of a downturn in the timber industry, a decline that was anticipated by Jeff Golden, then a Jackson County commissioner and currently a state senator. Golden proposed re-training timber workers and downsizing mills but was met with staunch opposition and even faced a recall attempt.

The Tax Shift and the Wildfire Dilemma

In a world increasingly threatened by climate change, forest fires have become more frequent and destructive. Despite this, a recent tax proposal aimed at funding wildfire programs has come under scrutiny for shifting the financial burden away from timber landowners and onto the shoulders of average taxpayers. As it stands, landowners like myself pay significantly higher taxes per acre on farmland, while timber companies are taxed far less on their "timber farmland."

In response to this issue, Senator Golden is proposing a ballot measure to tax the value of harvested timber. This tax would aim to fund wildfire abatement programs—a move which I, like many others, believe to be a fair and necessary solution. As we grapple with the consequences of past decisions, it's clear that the time has come to reevaluate our approach to taxation and wildfire management, for the good of our communities and our environment.