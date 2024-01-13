en English
Politics

Oregon’s Housing Council Proposes Tax Increases Amid Controversy

author
By: Quadri Adejumo
Published: January 13, 2024 at 11:18 am EST
Oregon’s Housing Council Proposes Tax Increases Amid Controversy

Oregon’s Housing Production Advisory Council has drawn up a draft proposal with a suite of 59 potential solutions to achieve Governor Tina Kotek’s ambitious goal of constructing 36,000 new homes annually. Five proposals for tax increases, potentially gathering over $3 billion to fund local infrastructure, have sparked controversy and debate.

A Clarification from Governor Kotek

Amid the speculation, Governor Kotek’s spokesperson, Elisabeth Shepard, clarified that the governor will not propose any tax increases in the current legislative session. Governor Kotek’s housing production proposal for the 2024 session, according to Shepard, is separate from the council’s recommendations. Kotek’s primary intent is to generate new housing units, and the methods to achieve this goal can be explored independently.

The Council’s Stance

Daniel Bunn, a member of the council, emphasized that the tax suggestions are not intended for immediate implementation. He also acknowledged that some, such as a retail sales tax, have slim chances of passing. The council’s recommendations are meant to provide lawmakers with a sense of the costs involved in meeting the housing production goal, rather than being a definitive roadmap.

Republican Opposition

The potential tax increases have faced criticism from Republicans. Christine Drazan and Rep. Vikki Breese-Iverson have voiced their opposition, asserting they would not support new taxes and that higher taxes are not the solution to housing supply and affordability issues. Breese-Iverson and Sen. Dick Anderson have outlined priority recommendations that they believe can gain bipartisan support, focusing on the reduction of government-imposed burdens and increasing land supply.

A Call for Conversation

Despite the opposition, some council members and Democratic Sen. Mark Gamba believe that new taxes may eventually be necessary to meet the housing production goals and to fund local services. They are calling for a conversation about Oregon’s tax system, emphasizing that the issue is not just about immediate implementation but about establishing a sustainable and effective approach to addressing Oregon’s housing challenges.

Quadri Adejumo

Quadri Adesola Adejumo stands as a distinguished journalist with a passion for weaving community-focused stories from varied perspectives. His journalistic endeavors have led him to get certified by some of the world's most respected institutions, including Reuters, AFP News, the World Health Organization, the Norwegian Refugee Council, Save the Children, and the Thomson Foundation. Adejumo's commitment to storytelling showcases his dedication to bringing diverse subjects to the forefront, making him an invaluable voice in international journalism.

