Measure 110 Sparks Debate as Overdose Stats Raise Concerns in Oregon

In the verdant state of Oregon, an impassioned debate is escalating over the impact of Measure 110, a law that decriminalized small amounts of illegal drugs. The measure, introduced with the promise of favoring treatment over incarceration, has found itself at the center of a political storm as alarming statistics emerge. According to state Republicans, drug overdoses have spiked by 61 percent since the law's implementation, with a shocking 600 percent surge in fentanyl overdose deaths recorded over two years.

As a legislative session looms, lawmakers are mounting efforts to repeal Measure 110. Their arguments paint a grim picture of increased drug use, rampant addiction, amplified homelessness, and escalating mental health issues. Critics of the measure, such as State Representative Rick Lewis, believe it has not significantly boosted treatment uptake. Lewis is sponsoring a bill to recriminalize possession of hard drugs like heroin, meth, and cocaine as misdemeanors. His goal? To spur treatment and bolster community safety.

A Clash of Perspectives

Contrasting the repeal proponents are supporters of Measure 110 who caution against a return to policies that, in their view, disproportionately harm Black and Brown communities. One prominent voice is Amanda Marshall, a former U.S. attorney for Oregon. Marshall and others argue that criminalizing drug use is not the antidote to the drug crisis. They emphasize the need for a focus on treatment access, prevention strategies, and harm reduction methods.

Public opinion about Measure 110 is divided. Some polls suggest that nearly two-thirds of Oregon voters support repealing parts of it. Moreover, the support for the measure varies among different racial groups, with a higher percentage of Hispanic and Black Oregonians favoring a return to penalties for drug possession. Yet, the Drug Policy Alliance, architects of Measure 110, continues its endeavors to end the punishment of drug use.