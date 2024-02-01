Oregon Supreme Court Rules 10 Republican Senators Ineligible for Re-Election

In a landmark ruling, the Oregon Supreme Court has upheld Measure 113, declaring that 10 Republican state senators who conducted a six-week boycott in the summer of 2023 are ineligible for re-election this year. The decision comes as a significant blow to the group of senators, who contested the disqualification based on their interpretation of the amendment's language.

Boycott to Block Legislation

The senators, including Tim Knopp, Daniel Bonham, Suzanne Weber, Dennis Linthicum, and Lynn Findley, had boycotted legislative sessions to block bills on abortion, transgender health care, and what are often referred to as ghost guns. This move resulted in a standstill in the legislative session, stalling the progress of several bills.

The court's decision enforces Measure 113, a law passed by Oregon voters in 2022. The law amends the state constitution to prevent lawmakers with over 10 unexcused absences from seeking re-election. Specifically, the court's ruling was influenced by the interpretation of 13 words of the law and voters' intent, as reflected in the ballot title and voters' pamphlet.

Ripples in the Political Landscape

The decision has immediate implications for the upcoming legislative session. Democrats will need at least three Republican senators to attend each day to conduct business. Moreover, the ruling could change the political landscape in Oregon as it disqualifies one-third of the Republican senators. The senators perceive the decision as favoring the Democrats and their union supporters, raising concerns about a potentially chilling effect on dissent within the government.

In response to the ruling, Senate Minority Leader Tim Knopp expressed his belief that Republicans will still secure a win, either by getting to run for re-election or by compelling Democrats to provide incentives for the outgoing Republican senators to attend floor sessions.

In conclusion, the ruling reflects the court's commitment to upholding the voter-approved law and the intent of Oregon's citizens. Whether it will indeed deter legislative walkouts and boycotts in the future remains to be seen.