en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Courts & Law

Oregon Supreme Court Defers Trump Ballot Decision to US Supreme Court

author
By: Geeta Pillai
Published: January 12, 2024 at 12:21 pm EST
Oregon Supreme Court Defers Trump Ballot Decision to US Supreme Court

The Oregon Supreme Court recently refused to engage in a bid to disqualify former President Donald Trump from the 2024 ballot, a move based on the ‘insurrectionist ban’ in the 14th Amendment. The court is holding off, instead deferring to the US Supreme Court, which is scheduled to hear a parallel case concerning Trump and the Colorado ballot on February 8, 2024.

Controversy Over Trump’s Role in January 6 Insurrection

The controversy is rooted in Trump’s alleged involvement in the January 6 insurrection, which some argue makes him ineligible for office under the 14th Amendment. Trump’s eligibility for the 2024 ballot has seen mixed results across states; Colorado and Maine have opted to remove him from the ballot, but decisions in those states are on hold pending appeals. On the other hand, Trump has stayed on the ballot in Minnesota, Michigan, Arizona, and California, with courts dismissing lawsuits on procedural grounds without addressing the January 6 events.

Constitutional Enforcement or Judicial Misuse?

Critics of Trump, who have instigated these lawsuits nationwide, assert they are enforcing the Constitution, whereas Trump has condemned the legal actions as a misuse of the judicial system to obstruct his candidacy due to his popularity in elections. These legal battles revolve around Trump’s actions on Jan 6, 2021, which are alleged to violate the 14th Amendment.

Broader Implications and Future Legal Proceedings

The decisions made by the US Supreme Court and state courts will have broad implications for the 2024 U.S. presidential election and future legal proceedings against Trump, including recommendations for prosecution by the House Select January 6 Committee. The 14th Amendment’s insurrection clause and its interpretation in these cases could shape the future of American politics, particularly in terms of the dynamics of power, ambition, and the rule of law.

0
Courts & Law Politics United States
author

Geeta Pillai

Geeta Pillai is a renowned international correspondent with a keen focus on global economics and politics. Drawing from a diverse experience across news agencies, print, and digital platforms, Geeta excels in delivering astute and comprehensive reports. With her finger always on the pulse of global shifts, she provides a fresh and discerning take on the world's unfolding events.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Courts & Law

See more
5 mins ago
Kuehn Law Investigates Potential Claims Concerning Proposed Mergers
Kuehn Law, PLLC, a legal powerhouse specializing in shareholder litigation, has launched an investigation into potential claims linked to a series of proposed mergers involving several leading corporations. The firm is meticulously examining whether the Boards of these companies have discharged their fiduciary duties, ensuring shareholder value maximization, comprehensive disclosure of all critical information, and
Kuehn Law Investigates Potential Claims Concerning Proposed Mergers
Derbyshire Police Officer Dismissed for Gross Misconduct
9 mins ago
Derbyshire Police Officer Dismissed for Gross Misconduct
ICE Unveils Updated Body-Worn Camera Policy for Enhanced Accountability
12 mins ago
ICE Unveils Updated Body-Worn Camera Policy for Enhanced Accountability
Sanford Man, David Ball Jr., Sentenced to Two Years Probation for January 6 Capitol Attack
7 mins ago
Sanford Man, David Ball Jr., Sentenced to Two Years Probation for January 6 Capitol Attack
Dramatic Multi-County Police Chase Ends in Arrests in Central Texas
8 mins ago
Dramatic Multi-County Police Chase Ends in Arrests in Central Texas
Chief Justice Martha Koome Defends Judiciary Amid Rising Criticism
8 mins ago
Chief Justice Martha Koome Defends Judiciary Amid Rising Criticism
Latest Headlines
World News
Mercy Health Acquires Orthopedic Institute of Western Kentucky
6 seconds
Mercy Health Acquires Orthopedic Institute of Western Kentucky
Maine's Asylum Seeker Housing Sparks Controversy amid Rising Homelessness
1 min
Maine's Asylum Seeker Housing Sparks Controversy amid Rising Homelessness
Mean Girls Revisited: A Discussion on Bullying and Media Influence
2 mins
Mean Girls Revisited: A Discussion on Bullying and Media Influence
Declared Dead, Elderly Man Found Alive After Ambulance Hits Pothole
2 mins
Declared Dead, Elderly Man Found Alive After Ambulance Hits Pothole
Apple's iOS 17 Unveils Screen Distance for Eye Health Amid Privacy Concerns with NameDrop
3 mins
Apple's iOS 17 Unveils Screen Distance for Eye Health Amid Privacy Concerns with NameDrop
New French Foreign Minister Set to Reaffirm Support for Ukraine
4 mins
New French Foreign Minister Set to Reaffirm Support for Ukraine
MLB Salary Arbitration Deadline Ignites Dispute Between Detroit Tigers and Pitcher Casey Mize
5 mins
MLB Salary Arbitration Deadline Ignites Dispute Between Detroit Tigers and Pitcher Casey Mize
US Imposes Sanctions on Companies Supporting Huthi Rebels in Yemen
6 mins
US Imposes Sanctions on Companies Supporting Huthi Rebels in Yemen
Southampton FC Goalkeeper Jack Bycroft Makes Permanent Move to Swindon Town
6 mins
Southampton FC Goalkeeper Jack Bycroft Makes Permanent Move to Swindon Town
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
2 hours
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
4 hours
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
5 hours
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
Sri Lanka Earns IMF Praise for Successful Initial Economic Reform Review
5 hours
Sri Lanka Earns IMF Praise for Successful Initial Economic Reform Review
Temporary Closure of Isambard Brunel Road: What You Need to Know
5 hours
Temporary Closure of Isambard Brunel Road: What You Need to Know
2024 Food Forecast: Navigating the Ups and Downs in the Global Food Market
5 hours
2024 Food Forecast: Navigating the Ups and Downs in the Global Food Market
Bangladesh Bank Contemplates Switch to Crawling Peg System
6 hours
Bangladesh Bank Contemplates Switch to Crawling Peg System
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide in Case Before International Court of Justice
6 hours
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide in Case Before International Court of Justice
Maine Voters Misled into Changing Political Affiliations
6 hours
Maine Voters Misled into Changing Political Affiliations

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app