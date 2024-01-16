Oregon Sets the Stage for 2024 Presidential Primaries

The Oregon Secretary of State, LaVonne Griffin-Valade, has announced the preliminary list of presidential candidates for the state's May 2024 primary ballot. The stage is set with heavyweights on both sides. The Republican primary will feature former President Donald Trump, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, and Nikki Haley, the former South Carolina governor and U.S. ambassador to the United Nations. The Democratic primary will include incumbent President Joe Biden, U.S. Representative Dean Phillips of Minnesota, and self-help author Marianne Williamson.

The Case Against Trump

In an unexpected twist, the Oregon Supreme Court chose not to review a challenge by Free Speech for People, a national nonprofit, which aimed to bar Trump from the ballot. The petition cited Trump's involvement in the events surrounding the January 6 insurrection as grounds for exclusion under the 14th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution. The Court, however, deferred its ruling, awaiting a decision from the U.S. Supreme Court on a similar case from Colorado. The outcome of the national court could potentially impact Trump's position on the ballot.

Groundwork for the Elections

As the primaries approach, candidates are gaining momentum. Trump recently emerged victorious in the Iowa caucuses, with DeSantis and Haley trailing behind. The Oregon primary, scheduled for May 21, will be a critical milestone in the 2024 presidential race. The list of candidates is subject to change depending on the results of early primaries and court decisions.

Call to Action for Voters

Amid the political anticipation, the Oregon Secretary of State is urging voters to verify their registration details on Oregonvotes.gov. As per the stipulated guidelines, only voters registered with a major party will be eligible to participate in the primary to nominate candidates for the presidential election. With the stage set and the players announced, the countdown to the Oregon primary begins.