Oregon's HB 4154 Proposes Expanding Semiconductor Training, Promising Jobs, $40B Investment

Yesterday's legislative session marked a significant milestone for Oregon's economy and its burgeoning semiconductor industry. The House passed HB 4154, a bill aimed at expanding education and training opportunities statewide for those aspiring to enter the rapidly growing semiconductor sector. This move follows the bipartisan Oregon CHIPS Act (SB 4) of 2023, setting the stage for a $40 billion investment in the industry and the creation of thousands of new jobs over the next decade.

Representative Janelle Bynum highlighted HB 4154 as a pivotal step towards fulfilling the promise of shared prosperity, building on the successes of the Oregon CHIPS Act. The bill aims to leverage and enhance existing partnerships and programs across community colleges, universities, and K-12 STEM organizations, ensuring Oregon's workforce is not only highly skilled but also remains within the state. With a focus on inclusivity, the legislation seeks to prepare diverse Oregonians from every part of the state to benefit equitably from the semiconductor industry's expansion.

Creating High-Paying Jobs

According to the Semiconductor Task Force Report, the anticipated billions in capital investment will not only create thousands of high-paying construction jobs but also, once operational, spur the creation of additional manufacturing and supply chain positions. Notably, half of these jobs will be accessible to individuals with high school or community college training. Representatives Nathan Sosa and Kim Wallan emphasized the bill's role in fostering an ongoing partnership between public, private, and nonprofit sectors, thus providing economic opportunities for Oregonians across all educational backgrounds.

As HB 4154 heads to the Senate for consideration, its implications for Oregon's economy are profound. By increasing the number of low-barrier, family-wage jobs and prioritizing historically marginalized communities, the bill promises to bolster workforce training programs, benefiting the state for years to come. Representative Hai Pham expressed optimism about the bill's potential to make a lasting statewide impact, electrifying the economy in all corners of Oregon.