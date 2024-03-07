Oregon Legislature Blocks North Plains Urban Expansion Referendum, Potential Lawsuit Looms

In a decisive move, the Oregon Legislature has voted to prevent North Plains residents from challenging the city's urban growth boundary expansion via a referendum, a decision that is stirring controversy and setting the stage for a potential legal battle. The city of North Plains, with a population of around 3,400, has been aiming to more than double its size, a plan that has faced opposition from local residents and conservationists concerned about the loss of farmland and the increase of industrial development. If Governor Tina Kotek signs the bill, opponents have vowed to sue, marking a significant moment in Oregon's land-use debate.

Background of the Controversy

North Plains' expansion plan has been in the works for years, with the aim of transforming the city from a bedroom community to a more industrialized area, thereby broadening its tax base. Last year, the plan to add 855 acres to the city was finalized, sparking opposition from residents and nearby farmers who fear the replacement of valuable farmland with data centers and warehouses. In response, opponents initiated a referendum, a move unprecedented in the history of Oregon's land-use system. However, public officials argue that urban expansions are administrative actions, not legislative, and thus not eligible for voter referendums under the state Constitution.

Legislative Response and Public Reaction

The Oregon Legislature's response, through House Bill 4026, aims to clarify that such expansions cannot be challenged by referendum, applying retroactively to the North Plains situation. This legislative move has drawn criticism from land conservationists and voting rights activists, who argue it violates the Oregon Constitution by undermining the referendum process. Despite the controversy, HB 4026 passed with bipartisan support, indicating broad legislative agreement on the need for a predictable land-use process to address the state's housing crisis.

Implications and Next Steps

The passage of HB 4026 could have far-reaching implications for Oregon's urban planning and land-use policies, potentially limiting the public's ability to contest city expansion plans. If Governor Kotek signs the bill into law, the Friends of North Plains Smart Growth group has promised to sue, which could result in a legal interpretation of the state's constitutional provisions regarding referendums. This situation underscores the tension between accommodating growth and preserving community input in planning processes, a debate that is likely to continue in Oregon and beyond.

As this issue unfolds, the future of North Plains' expansion and Oregon's urban planning landscape hangs in the balance. The controversy highlights the complexities of balancing growth with conservation and public involvement, a challenge that cities across Oregon will continue to face as they seek to expand and develop.