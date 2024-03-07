Oregon House Passes Bill Modernizing Stalking Laws, Spearheaded by Rep. Mannix and Advocated by Ms. Oregon

On Thursday, the Oregon House of Representatives made a significant stride toward enhancing the safety and security of its citizens by overwhelmingly passing a bill aimed at modernizing the state’s stalking laws. Spearheaded by Rep. Kevin Mannix, R-Salem, and fervently advocated by Amber Rosenberry, Ms. Oregon, House Bill 4156 represents a critical update to legislation that has remained largely unchanged for nearly three decades. The bill, which garnered widespread support, now moves to the Senate for further consideration.

Revising Stalking Laws for the Digital Age

Rep. Kevin Mannix, who initiated Oregon’s original stalking laws 28 years ago, recognized the urgent need for reform in the face of evolving technology. After connecting with Amber Rosenberry, who shared her ordeal of being stalked, Mannix convened a work group to address the shortcomings of the current legislation. Rosenberry’s testimony highlighted the legal hurdles victims face, including the difficulty in obtaining protection orders and the inadequacy of law enforcement tools to intervene before an assault or homicide occurs. The proposed Bill 4156 aims to expand the definition of 'contact' within the stalking statute to encompass modern forms of harassment, such as 'revenge porn', electronic monitoring, and 'doxxing'—the act of sharing personal information to incite harassment.

The bill seeks to broaden the scope of actions considered as stalking, thus offering better protection to victims. Notable amendments include treating the sharing of intimate images without consent and the unauthorized use of GPS to track someone as forms of stalking. Furthermore, the bill proposes that felony-level stalking and violations of stalking protective orders be expanded to include individuals with prior stalking convictions in other jurisdictions or those with active cases against different persons. This legislative update acknowledges the transformation in stalkers’ behaviors with the advent of digital technology, aiming to close the gaps that have allowed predators to exploit existing laws.

Community and Legislative Support

The passage of House Bill 4156 in the House was met with enthusiasm and relief by its proponents. Amber Rosenberry expressed gratitude to Rep. Mannix and Matthew Smith from the St. Helens Police Department for their dedication to the cause. Smith, a high school acquaintance of Rosenberry’s, emphasized the necessity of the bill in addressing current challenges. Additional support came from Rep. Susan McLain, D-Hillsboro, who shared a personal account of a family member’s struggle to obtain support while being stalked, underscoring the bill’s potential to offer much-needed modernization of stalking laws.

As House Bill 4156 advances to the Senate, its proponents remain hopeful for its swift passage. The bill’s modernization of stalking laws represents a significant leap forward in protecting Oregon’s citizens from the pervasive threat of stalking in the digital age. Its enactment would not only offer immediate relief to victims but also serve as a model for other states grappling with similar challenges. The efforts of Rep. Mannix, Amber Rosenberry, and their allies underscore the importance of legislative agility in responding to technological advancements and their impact on personal safety and privacy.