Oregon Governor Tina Kotek to Sign Bill Reversing Drug Decriminalization Amid Rising Overdose Deaths

Oregon Governor Tina Kotek has announced her intention to sign into law a bill that will recriminalize drug use, marking a significant reversal of the state's liberal drug policy. The move comes more than three years after voters approved Measure 110, which decriminalized the possession of small amounts of drugs.

Acknowledgment of Failed Approach

Governor Kotek, a Democrat, expressed her intent to sign House Bill 4002, which will reintroduce misdemeanor penalties for drug possession. This decision reflects an acknowledgment that Measure 110 failed to effectively address addiction as a public health issue, as originally intended.

Despite efforts to provide recovery services funded by cannabis taxes, Oregon witnessed a surge in drug-related activities, with people openly consuming drugs in public spaces. The state also experienced a sharp increase in drug overdose deaths, further highlighting the shortcomings of Measure 110.

Reversal of Penalties

Under Measure 110, police were directed to issue $100 citations to drug users instead of making arrests, coupled with drug treatment information. However, the lack of consequences for declining treatment resulted in low engagement with the program, with only 4% of individuals seeking help.

While Measure 110 initially garnered support from the majority of voters, public opinion shifted over time. A survey conducted by Emerson College revealed growing support for repealing or amending the measure, reflecting concerns about its effectiveness in addressing drug addiction and related issues.

Flexibility for Local Authorities

The new legislation, HB 4002, allows local governments and law enforcement agencies to choose whether to offer drug treatment options before resorting to incarceration. Nearly two dozen counties in Oregon have opted into this treatment-first approach, providing a tailored response to drug-related challenges at the local level.

As Oregon navigates the complexities of drug policy reform, Governor Kotek's decision to sign HB 4002 signals a significant shift in the state's approach to addressing drug use and addiction. With a renewed emphasis on balancing public health and law enforcement measures, Oregon aims to tackle drug-related issues more effectively and compassionately.