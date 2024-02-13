Oregon Fishermen Receive $7 Million in Relief Funds for Chinook Salmon Fishery Disaster

As Oregon fishermen reel from the devastating impact of a disaster in the Chinook salmon fishery between 2018 and 2020, a beacon of hope emerges. The U.S. Department of Commerce has approved over $7 million in relief funds, marking a significant step towards the long-term recovery of Oregon's coastal communities.

A Timely Intervention

Senator Jeff Merkley led the charge in securing the disaster declaration in 2021, enabling fishermen to apply for reimbursement. The allocation, part of a larger $20.6 million fund for fisheries relief, is a welcome respite for those grappling with the consequences of drought and changing ocean conditions that have led to a significant decline in the fishery's value.

Questions of Allocation

However, the distribution of these funds is not without its controversy. Critics argue that the allocation signifies an admission of failure for salmon fishing restoration efforts. They lament the lack of action against illegal fishing practices by Russia and China, as well as the overpopulation of seals and sea lions that contribute to the depletion of fisheries.

A Call for Broader Action

The relief package includes funds for job training and permit buybacks, but no funds address these pressing issues. The concern is that without tackling these root causes, the relief funds may only serve as a temporary fix, rather than a long-term solution.

Meanwhile, in Massachusetts, the Legislature has allocated funds to defray the cost of requiring two sets of gear for trap fishers fishing in both state and federal waters. Payments were tiered based on the number of traps historically fished in 2021, sparking debate over the allocation process.

In Maine, Rep. Dan Ankeles has proposed a bill, L.D. 2162, aimed at offering property tax relief to commercial fishermen and mobile home owners. The bill includes a $15,000 tax exemption for homes valued under $100,000 and an amendment to the Current Land Use program to support working waterfront properties. Despite concerns about the bill's cost and complexity, Ankeles remains open to amending it to address immediate harm to those affected.

As the fishing industry continues to navigate these challenging waters, the hope is that these measures will not only provide immediate relief but also pave the way for sustainable practices and policies that protect both the livelihoods of fishermen and the health of our oceans.

