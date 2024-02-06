Oregon ER Nurses Brace Against Rising Violence as Legislation Looms

Surging levels of violence against emergency room (ER) nurses in Oregon have triggered unprecedented concern, as a recent joint survey by the Oregon Nurses Association and Oregon Association of Emergency Room Nurses reveals a shocking statistic: 70% of ER nurses in the state have experienced physical attacks while on duty. This unsettling trend aligns with data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, which identifies healthcare as one of the industries most prone to worker assaults.

Unsung Heroes Under Siege

Tony Kyle, an ER nurse at Oregon Health & Science University (OHSU) in Portland, speaks to the mounting pressures of critical patient care, staffing shortages, and the underreporting of violent incidents. Analyzing assault reports from local 911 dispatch data for Portland metro area hospitals, there's a clear upward trajectory of violence in 2023. Peace Health Vancouver reported 83 assaults, Legacy Emanuel Medical Center logged 53 incidents, and Providence Portland Medical Center reported 40. OHSU had 14 reported assaults.

Steps Towards Safety

Hospitals, like OHSU, are implementing safety measures, including de-escalation training and metal detectors. OHSU has allocated an impressive $10 million for safety improvements for the upcoming fiscal year in an effort to curb this trend. Yet, despite these efforts, ER professionals feel the strain. Dr. Tony Ratanaproeksa, an ER doctor, voices the concern that the persistent violence is driving valuable professionals away from the field of emergency medicine.

Legislative Action: A Ray of Hope

In light of these distressing circumstances, Oregon state lawmakers are considering legislation to address the issue. State Representative Travis Nelson, a Portland Democrat and nurse, is spearheading a bipartisan bill, HB 4088, which proposes making an attack on hospital workers a felony. The bill also includes provisions for signage, reporting requirements, a grant program for violence prevention, and an initiative to increase accountability for offenders. Nelson emphasizes that even when incidents are reported, charges are not consistently pursued, indicating a need for stronger enforcement of laws protecting healthcare workers. Despite the uphill battle, the medical community remains hopeful for positive change, as the spotlight shines on the crucial issue of healthcare worker safety.