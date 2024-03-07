Oregon Enacts First AI Legislation: Transparency in Campaign Ads, Task Force Creation

Oregon has taken a pioneering step in addressing the complexities of artificial intelligence (AI) in the political arena and beyond. The state's legislature recently passed two significant bills aimed at regulating AI usage, marking Oregon's initial foray into legislating this rapidly evolving technology. With these new laws, Oregon positions itself at the forefront of states tackling the ethical and practical challenges AI presents.

Advertisment

Groundbreaking AI Disclosure Law

The first of the two, Senate Bill 1571, received overwhelming support, passing the Senate with a 24-5 vote after the House had approved an amended version 52-3. This legislation mandates the disclosure of AI, specifically synthetic media, in campaign advertising and other political communications. Championed by Sen. Aaron Woods, a Democrat from Wilsonville with a background in technology, the bill aims to enhance transparency and accountability as AI becomes more integrated into political campaigns. The urgency of this bill was underscored by an incident involving AI-generated robocalls during the New Hampshire presidential primary, which falsely mimicked President Joe Biden's voice to spread misleading information.

Establishing an AI Task Force

Advertisment

Complementing the disclosure law, House Bill 4153 focuses on the broader implications of AI across various sectors. Sponsored by Rep. Daniel Nguyen, D-Lake Oswego, this legislation received unanimous support in the House and was passed by the Senate with a 26-3 vote. It establishes a 14-member task force, inclusive of members outside the legislature, to study the ramifications of AI. This proactive approach reflects Oregon's commitment to navigating the ethical, legal, and social challenges posed by AI, ensuring that the state remains at the cutting edge of technology policy and governance.

Implications and Enforcement

Enforcement of the AI disclosure law falls under the jurisdiction of the Oregon Secretary of State, the state's chief elections officer. In situations where a complaint involves the secretary, a candidate for the position, or their supporting or opposing political committees, the Attorney General is authorized to conduct investigations. This checks-and-balances system is designed to uphold the integrity of the enforcement process, safeguarding against potential conflicts of interest and ensuring that AI's use in political communications is transparent and accountable to the electorate.

As Oregon charts a course through the uncharted territory of AI legislation, these newly passed bills serve as a testament to the state's innovative spirit and its commitment to ethical governance. While the full impact of these laws will unfold over time, Oregon's actions may well inspire other states to consider how best to regulate AI, fostering a national dialogue on the balance between technological advancements and ethical considerations. By taking these initial steps, Oregon not only addresses immediate concerns but also lays the groundwork for thoughtful, informed policymaking in the AI era.