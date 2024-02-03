'Orange Jesus' Trends on Twitter as Nickname for Donald Trump

Zeroing in on Liz Cheney's latest book, 'Oath and Honor,' a particular term has caught the public's attention. A quote credited to Republican Congressman Mark Green from Tennessee has set Twitter ablaze. The term? 'Orange Jesus', a nickname bestowed upon former President Donald Trump.

The term 'Orange Jesus' or 'OJ' for short, is not an official title change for Donald Trump but a social media moniker. The nickname, as it suggests, paints a picture of Trump as someone with a messiah-like self-image. The trend picked up pace on Twitter, transforming from a mere political quip into a trending topic. The phrase seems to echo the sentiment that Trump perceives himself in an exalted light.

Historical Echoes: From Prophets to Presidents

Claiming to be Jesus is not a new phenomenon. Throughout history, numerous individuals have made such assertions. Some started cults, while others found themselves entangled in criminal activities. However, in Trump's case, the narrative is different. The claims are not direct; they are implied, stemming from his statements and the language he uses, hinting at a perceived transition from president to deity.

Trump's remarks about Christmas and his self-referential language have added fuel to this narrative. The former president's consistent use of 'we' when referring to himself and his administration, his comments on Christmas, and his overall demeanor have been interpreted by some as signs of a deity complex. While this claim remains speculative, it has nonetheless gained traction, contributing to the 'Orange Jesus' trend.

The debate around Trump's self-perception wraps up with a humorous note on the historical complexion of Jesus. The 'orange' in 'Orange Jesus' is likely a nod to Trump's infamous tanned appearance, suggesting a possible new, non-racially charged color for such divine claims.