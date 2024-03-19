Opposition Threatens Legal Action Over Electoral Bill Favoring ANC, Urges Presidential Veto

Recent developments in South Africa's Parliament have sparked controversy as some opposition parties have voiced their intention to pursue legal action against the Electoral Matters Amendment Bill, should it gain approval from President Cyril Ramaphosa. This legislative piece, which has already cleared the National Assembly and is currently under the National Council of Provinces (NCOP) for concurrence, proposes a significant alteration to the current party funding formula.

Contentious Funding Formula Change

The bill suggests changing the funding distribution from a 66% proportional and 33% equitable split to a 90% proportional and 10% equitable distribution. Critics argue that this adjustment would disproportionately benefit the ruling African National Congress (ANC), potentially funneling an additional R52 million to the party's election budget at the expense of smaller political entities. Despite the backlash, the bill has found support from parties such as the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) and al Jama-ah.

Mounting Opposition and Calls for Presidential Intervention

Opponents of the bill, including the Inkatha Freedom Party (IFP) Chief Whip Narend Singh, have publicly called on President Ramaphosa to withhold his signature from the controversial sections of the bill. They advocate for a delay in the implementation of the new funding model to allow for further consultation. Failure to heed these calls, they warn, will lead them to challenge the bill at the Constitutional Court. Singh emphasizes the desire to exhaust all parliamentary avenues before resorting to legal action, underlining the constitutional provision that permits such intervention.

Implications for South Africa's Electoral Landscape

The controversy surrounding the Electoral Matters Amendment Bill underscores deeper issues within South Africa's political funding landscape. Critics argue that the bill, by favoring the ruling party, threatens the integrity and fairness of the electoral process. Furthermore, the Electoral Commission has raised concerns that ongoing legal challenges could adversely affect preparations for upcoming elections, highlighting the potential for significant disruptions to South Africa's democratic processes.

This unfolding debate not only touches on the intricacies of political funding but also raises broader questions about democracy, transparency, and fairness in South Africa. As the situation evolves, the actions taken by President Ramaphosa and the potential legal battles ahead will be closely watched by both national and international observers, marking a critical juncture in the country's political history.