Crime

Opposition Leader Denies Linking PN to Arson Attack on MP’s Home

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 11, 2024 at 2:47 am EST
Opposition Leader Denies Linking PN to Arson Attack on MP’s Home

The Malaysian opposition leader, Hamzah Zainudin, has strongly refuted allegations by Beruas MP Ngeh Koo Ham, suggesting that the Perikatan Nasional (PN) coalition was involved in a recent attack on Ngeh’s residence. A Molotov cocktail was hurled at Ngeh’s home in what is being viewed as a violent response to his controversial proposal.

Attack on Ngeh’s Residence

In a violent incident that has sparked widespread concern, Ngeh Koo Ham’s home became the target of an arson attack. The Beruas MP found himself in the line of fire after he proposed that non-Muslim constitutional experts be included on a committee to review the jurisdiction of shariah courts in Malaysia. His suggestion sparked backlash from various groups, including PAS and Bersatu, parties within the PN coalition, and Umno, who accused Ngeh of meddling in Islamic affairs.

Accusations and Rebuttals

Following the attack, Ngeh suggested that misinformation spread by PAS and Bersatu about his statement made on December 28 might have incited the perpetrators. In a sharp rebuttal, Hamzah Zainudin criticized Ngeh for irresponsibly linking Bersatu and PAS, and thereby the PN coalition, to the incident. He condemned the attack as wrong and demanded that the culprits face justice.

Call for Sensitivity

Hamzah stressed the importance of not interfering in Islamic affairs, highlighting the potential for strong reactions from Muslims to such interference. He chastised Ngeh’s proposal as shallow and underscored the need for sensitivity when discussing such matters. In the aftermath of Ngeh’s accusations, the PN Youth filed a police report against him, marking a new chapter in this ongoing controversy.

Crime Malaysia Politics
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

