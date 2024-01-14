en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Economy

Opposition Leader Calls Out Prime Minister’s ‘One-Man Show’, Demands Resignation

author
By: Salman Akhtar
Published: January 14, 2024 at 11:25 am EST
Opposition Leader Calls Out Prime Minister’s ‘One-Man Show’, Demands Resignation

Joseph Lelang, the Opposition Leader, has publicly lambasted the Prime Minister for what he perceives as gross mismanagement of the country’s affairs since taking office in 2019. Lelang’s censure arrives in the aftermath of a series of political resignations from the government and an escalating wave of civil unrest, characterized by riots, looting, sexual violence, and killings.

PM Accused of Micromanaging

Lelang accuses the Prime Minister of being in a state of panic, resorting to micromanagement and overreaching his role. He cites instances where the Prime Minister has taken on responsibilities usually carried out by Ministers and Governors, leading to what he calls a ‘one-man show’. Lelang suggests that a competent leader would step down amidst the prevailing chaos and failures.

Nationwide Impact of Disturbances

The Opposition Leader points to the substantial business losses and societal pain caused by the recent civil unrest, which he attributes directly to the Prime Minister’s policies. According to Lelang, these disturbances have resulted in significant suffering and hardship for the nation’s citizens.

The Country’s Critical Issues

Lelang outlines the country’s pressing issues, including mounting debt, skyrocketing inflation, shortages in foreign exchange, and rising unemployment and crime rates. He insists that these crises are a direct result of the Prime Minister’s mismanagement and poor policy decisions.

Call for Resignation

The Opposition Leader demands that the government acknowledge its failure to serve the people and the nation effectively. He insists that the Prime Minister should step down to allow for new leadership that could potentially restore confidence and credibility to the impoverished nation.

0
Economy International Relations Politics
author

Salman Akhtar

Salman Akhtar is a talented multimedia journalist who expertly marries compelling narratives with digital media expertise. His professional background includes a stint as an editor at 24 NewsHD where his writing and editing acumen was frequently showcased. His superior content creation and writing skills have been honed and refined throughout his career. Salman Akhtar remains a dynamic figure in the journalistic arena, dedicated to achieving utmost excellence and promoting constructive transformation.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Economy

See more
2 mins ago
Omnivore's Renewed Investment Momentum in Indian Agritech Sector
In the Indian landscape of venture capitalism, Omnivore emerges as a beacon of optimism, witnessing a resurgence in funding for agritech startups. This renewed investment vigor is a clear indicator of a bright future for the agriculture, food, climate, and rural economy sectors. Omnivore’s Impactful Journey Founded in 2011, Omnivore has been a staunch supporter
Omnivore's Renewed Investment Momentum in Indian Agritech Sector
Job Fair in China's Ili Kazak Autonomous Prefecture: Boosting Employment and Economic Growth
1 hour ago
Job Fair in China's Ili Kazak Autonomous Prefecture: Boosting Employment and Economic Growth
Maldivian Government Unveils New Company to Aid MTCC, Plans Major Reforms for State-Owned Enterprises
2 hours ago
Maldivian Government Unveils New Company to Aid MTCC, Plans Major Reforms for State-Owned Enterprises
Iowa's Economic Windfall: Capitalizing on Presidential Caucuses
3 mins ago
Iowa's Economic Windfall: Capitalizing on Presidential Caucuses
Global Rice Crisis: India's Export Ban Sends Prices Soaring
15 mins ago
Global Rice Crisis: India's Export Ban Sends Prices Soaring
Israel-Hamas Conflict: Human Toll and Economic Impact on Tech Sector
1 hour ago
Israel-Hamas Conflict: Human Toll and Economic Impact on Tech Sector
Latest Headlines
World News
Lazio Edges Closer to Champions League Spot with Victory over Lecce
42 seconds
Lazio Edges Closer to Champions League Spot with Victory over Lecce
APC Refutes Claims of Trading Off Kano Governorship, Cites Supreme Court's Rule of Law
2 mins
APC Refutes Claims of Trading Off Kano Governorship, Cites Supreme Court's Rule of Law
Striking a Chord Against Parkinson's: The Light of Day Foundation's Concert Series
2 mins
Striking a Chord Against Parkinson's: The Light of Day Foundation's Concert Series
AFCON 2024: Ivory Coast Rises to the Challenge as Host Nation
3 mins
AFCON 2024: Ivory Coast Rises to the Challenge as Host Nation
Iowa's Economic Windfall: Capitalizing on Presidential Caucuses
3 mins
Iowa's Economic Windfall: Capitalizing on Presidential Caucuses
Super Eagles Gear Up for AFCON 2023: Confidence and Debate Sparked by Lineup
4 mins
Super Eagles Gear Up for AFCON 2023: Confidence and Debate Sparked by Lineup
Republican Joseph Howe Backs Haley as Trump Leads Iowa Caucus Polls
4 mins
Republican Joseph Howe Backs Haley as Trump Leads Iowa Caucus Polls
Ghana Begins 2023 AFCON Campaign: An Encounter with Cape Verde
6 mins
Ghana Begins 2023 AFCON Campaign: An Encounter with Cape Verde
Bul FC Resumes Training, Eyes First League Title
8 mins
Bul FC Resumes Training, Eyes First League Title
Rhonex Kipruto Shatters World Record in Valencia's 10 km Race
2 hours
Rhonex Kipruto Shatters World Record in Valencia's 10 km Race
Peace: A Prerequisite for Combating Hunger and Poverty
4 hours
Peace: A Prerequisite for Combating Hunger and Poverty
Weekend News Roundup: Breakthroughs and Landmark Events
5 hours
Weekend News Roundup: Breakthroughs and Landmark Events
Global Playbook 2024: Navigating the Power Corridors of the World
5 hours
Global Playbook 2024: Navigating the Power Corridors of the World
Davos Adorned in Snow as World Economic Forum Approaches
7 hours
Davos Adorned in Snow as World Economic Forum Approaches
Russian Ambassador Asserts New Phase of Western Aggression in Yemen
12 hours
Russian Ambassador Asserts New Phase of Western Aggression in Yemen
Revealed: Queen Elizabeth II's Peaceful Final Moments Detailed in New Book
12 hours
Revealed: Queen Elizabeth II's Peaceful Final Moments Detailed in New Book
2023 Declared Hottest Year on Record: A Call for Urgent Global Climate Action
12 hours
2023 Declared Hottest Year on Record: A Call for Urgent Global Climate Action
Indian Politician Milind Deora Set to Join Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena Faction
12 hours
Indian Politician Milind Deora Set to Join Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena Faction

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app