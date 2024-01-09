en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Economy

Opposition Calls for Resolution in Public Sector Wage Negotiations

author
By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: January 8, 2024 at 8:45 pm EST
Opposition Calls for Resolution in Public Sector Wage Negotiations

As public discontent simmers among certain public sector groups over stalled wage negotiations, Julian Robinson, the Opposition Spokesman on Finance, has thrown his weight behind the cause, urging the government to expedite the process. The delay in reaching wage agreements has been a source of frustration for several public sector groups, including dental surgeons, court reporters, stenographers, and staff at the University of the West Indies (UWI) and the University of Technology (UTech). The pressing need for a fair and timely resolution has been Robinson’s rallying cry.

Unrest among Civil Servants

Recent unrest among civil servants has become a burning issue. The affected groups have grown increasingly restive due to the non-completion of their negotiations with the Finance Ministry. Their discontent can be traced back to dissatisfaction with the recent compensation review conducted by the government. Robinson’s call underlines the urgency to address this issue, marking it as a matter of priority.

Call for a Reassessment

In light of the ongoing unrest, Robinson has called for an immediate reassessment of compensation, salaries, and terms and conditions. The Opposition Spokesman believes that a transparent and collaborative dialogue between the government and the representatives of the affected public sector groups is paramount at this juncture.

A Plea for Fairness and Timeliness

Robinson’s plea is not just for resolution, but a fair and timely one. He emphasizes the importance of these workers in the public sector, underscoring their essential role in the functioning of society. As the negotiations continue, the hope is for a swift conclusion that adequately addresses the needs and concerns of these essential workers, bringing an end to the ongoing impasse.

0
Economy Education Politics
author

Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Economy

See more
2 mins ago
GOCCs in the Philippines Remit Record P100 Billion in Dividends in 2023
In an unprecedented display of fiscal discipline, government-owned and -controlled corporations (GOCCs) in the Philippines remitted a staggering P99.98 billion in cash dividends in 2023. This marked a significant leap from the P68.34 billion recorded in 2022, a colossal 46-percent rise that underscores the robust financial performance of these entities. Fiscal Discipline Bears Fruit The
GOCCs in the Philippines Remit Record P100 Billion in Dividends in 2023
Treasurer Jim Chalmers Warns of Economic Impact from Australian Floods, Faces Criticism from Senator Matt Canavan
51 mins ago
Treasurer Jim Chalmers Warns of Economic Impact from Australian Floods, Faces Criticism from Senator Matt Canavan
PM Modi Calls for Diwali Celebration on Ram Temple Inauguration, Ambedkar Seeks Aid for BPL Families
53 mins ago
PM Modi Calls for Diwali Celebration on Ram Temple Inauguration, Ambedkar Seeks Aid for BPL Families
BJP Stands on its Own, Not Desperate for Alliances: Union Minister Piyush Goyal
23 mins ago
BJP Stands on its Own, Not Desperate for Alliances: Union Minister Piyush Goyal
Dallas Fed President's Speech Influences Global Financial Market Movements
32 mins ago
Dallas Fed President's Speech Influences Global Financial Market Movements
Venezuela's Inflation Rate Climbs to 156.57% in 2023: An In-Depth Analysis
45 mins ago
Venezuela's Inflation Rate Climbs to 156.57% in 2023: An In-Depth Analysis
Latest Headlines
World News
GOCCs in the Philippines Remit Record P100 Billion in Dividends in 2023
2 mins
GOCCs in the Philippines Remit Record P100 Billion in Dividends in 2023
Former Senate President Don Gaetz Raises Over $910,000 for Florida Senate Comeback
2 mins
Former Senate President Don Gaetz Raises Over $910,000 for Florida Senate Comeback
Proposal to Remove William Penn Statue from Welcome Park Withdrawn Amid Controversy
2 mins
Proposal to Remove William Penn Statue from Welcome Park Withdrawn Amid Controversy
Ohio State Parts Ways with Safeties Coach Perry Eliano Despite Strong Defensive Season
2 mins
Ohio State Parts Ways with Safeties Coach Perry Eliano Despite Strong Defensive Season
Waterloo Region Faces Healthcare Crisis as Interpreter Services' Funding Plummets
3 mins
Waterloo Region Faces Healthcare Crisis as Interpreter Services' Funding Plummets
Bills Proposing New Public Hospital in Guam Await Committee Reports; Future of Healthcare Hangs in Balance
3 mins
Bills Proposing New Public Hospital in Guam Await Committee Reports; Future of Healthcare Hangs in Balance
Rancho Christian Girls Basketball Overcomes Early Challenges to Triumph
3 mins
Rancho Christian Girls Basketball Overcomes Early Challenges to Triumph
Cumberland Councillor Pledges to Remove Indigenous Ceremonies If Elected
3 mins
Cumberland Councillor Pledges to Remove Indigenous Ceremonies If Elected
Leukemia Patient Knits Warmth for Fellow Cancer Patients
4 mins
Leukemia Patient Knits Warmth for Fellow Cancer Patients
India's Supreme Court Quashes Remission in Bilkis Bano Case; Major Events Follow
11 mins
India's Supreme Court Quashes Remission in Bilkis Bano Case; Major Events Follow
Faila's Culinary Prowess: Setting a New Milestone with Continuous 120-hour Cookathon
1 hour
Faila's Culinary Prowess: Setting a New Milestone with Continuous 120-hour Cookathon
Saudi Arabia Leads MENA Region in Venture Investment
2 hours
Saudi Arabia Leads MENA Region in Venture Investment
Fuel Leak Dampens U.S.'s First Moon Landing Attempt in Over Half a Century
2 hours
Fuel Leak Dampens U.S.'s First Moon Landing Attempt in Over Half a Century
Carmen DeSilva Steps Up as VP – Specialty Underwriter at QBE Re Bermuda
2 hours
Carmen DeSilva Steps Up as VP – Specialty Underwriter at QBE Re Bermuda
Ukrainian President Zelenskiy Contemplates Attending World Economic Forum
3 hours
Ukrainian President Zelenskiy Contemplates Attending World Economic Forum
Faila's Cookathon: A 168-Hour Culinary Marathon Captivates the World
3 hours
Faila's Cookathon: A 168-Hour Culinary Marathon Captivates the World
CookathonByFaila Sets Guinness World Record with 120-Hour Culinary Marathon
7 hours
CookathonByFaila Sets Guinness World Record with 120-Hour Culinary Marathon
Kim Jong Un at 40: From Basketball Enthusiast to Ruthless Leader
9 hours
Kim Jong Un at 40: From Basketball Enthusiast to Ruthless Leader

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app