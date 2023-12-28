Opposes Vandalism, Supports Pro-Kannada Protesters: Karnataka Deputy CM Shivakumar

In the wake of recent protests by pro-Kannada activists in Bengaluru, Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister and State Congress Chief, DK Shivakumar, addressed the issue by emphasizing the democratic right to protest but condemning the vandalism that ensued. Shivakumar underscored that while protests and slogan-raising are part and parcel of a democratic society, resorting to violence and damaging property is not acceptable.

Protests Over Language Rule

Activists from the Karnataka Rakshana Vedike (KRV), led by State President T A Narayan Gowda, were protesting the rule that requires businesses to display signboards with 60 percent Kannada. Their protest escalated into vandalism as numerous shops and signboards that did not adhere to the language rule were targeted. Police detained Gowda and several other KRV members following the incident.

Government’s Response

In response to the vandalism, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah convened a high-level meeting with officials from the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) and the state Culture Department. Shivakumar, during his address, urged the citizens and businesses to comply with the government’s directive and affirmed the government’s commitment to protecting the rights and properties of the state’s citizens.

Industry Concerns and Compliance

The Federation of Karnataka Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FKCCI) expressed its concern over the BBMP’s order but assured compliance. However, the federation requested a delay in any punitive action until February 28, the upcoming deadline for changing the signboards. The FKCCI’s stance underscores the balancing act between cultural preservation and business pragmatism.