Canada

OPPA Seeks Wage Increase Amid Uncertainty Surrounding Bill 124

By: Bijay Laxmi
Published: January 18, 2024 at 4:31 am EST | Updated: Jan 18, 2024 at 5:12 am EST
The Ontario Provincial Police Association (OPPA) has initiated negotiations for a new contract, advocating for wage increments that mirror the rigors of their duties. Despite being the largest police service in Ontario, the OPP ranks only 29th in terms of salary remuneration among police services in the province. This incongruity, as OPPA President John Cerasuolo asserts, is not agreeable.

Challenges Posed by Bill 124

The union is navigating a unique predicament due to the ambiguity revolving around Bill 124, enacted in 2019. This law was designed to limit wage growth for public sector workers to one percent per annum for three years. However, the Ontario Superior Court has cast this law aside as unconstitutional, a decision that the provincial government has contested. The outcome of this appeal, expected imminently, could profoundly affect the wage discussions currently in progress.

Bargaining Amidst Uncertainty

The OPPA’s most recent collective agreement lapsed on December 31, 2022. The ongoing negotiations are taking place in a climate of uncertainty. A recent arbitration granted correctional officers wage hikes higher than those restricted by Bill 124, following its nullification during their negotiation process. This could potentially set a precedent for the OPPA’s ongoing discussions.

Government’s Stand versus Critics’ Demand

The government asserts that it is striving to strike a balance between fiscal prudence and fairness to public sector employees. On the other hand, labor leaders and critics are pushing for the repeal of Bill 124 and a halt to the appeal process.

Canada Law Politics
author

Bijay Laxmi

Bijay Laxmi Chakraborty is a distinguished international correspondent with a notable record of reporting on US, UK, and worldwide events. Driven by an unwavering commitment to truth and enlightening her audience, Bijay offers nuanced and unbiased journalism. Her distinct viewpoint on global matters ensures that her coverage not only captivates but also educates her audience.

