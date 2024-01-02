Opinium Poll Unveils Public Discontent Over Brexit Implications

A recent Opinium poll reveals a significant majority of UK residents who believe that Brexit has negatively impacted the nation’s economy. The survey was conducted on the third anniversary of the UK’s departure from the European Union (EU). A significant 54% of respondents expressed the view that Brexit has been detrimental to the economy. Moreover, 53% believe that Brexit has hampered the UK’s ability to control immigration, and 57% think it has adversely affected the ability to import European goods.

The Impact of Brexit on Economy and Immigration

Concerns were also raised about Brexit’s contribution to inflation and the cost-of-living crisis. A staggering 63% of respondents associated these economic challenges with Brexit while a mere 8% felt they were getting better deals post-Brexit. Brexit’s impact on personal finances was felt by 35% of participants, and 40% viewed its influence on salaries and wages unfavorably. The poll also shed light on the perceived impact of Brexit on the National Health Service, with almost half (47%) believing it has been negative.

Public Perception and Future Implications

Despite these perceptions, Opinium’s head of policy, James Crouch, suggests that Brexit might be a secondary issue in the next election, with the economy and the NHS being top priorities for voters. The UK’s withdrawal from the EU was finalized in January 2020, following a vote in 2016 and a series of political events, including the resignation of Prime Minister Theresa May and the election victory of Boris Johnson, who promised to ‘Get Brexit Done’. Current Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has also highlighted the supposed economic opportunities of leaving the EU, a stance that contrasts with public sentiment.

The Verdict

These findings indicate a significant shift in public sentiment since the Brexit vote. While the UK government continues to advocate for the benefits of Brexit, the public appears to have a different perspective, one that perceives a negative impact. As the dust settles on this monumental decision, the true consequences of Brexit continue to unfold. The coming years, marked by new political and economic developments, will provide a clearer picture of the Brexit saga and its implications for the UK.