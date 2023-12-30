en English
Economy

Opinium Poll Reveals Shift in British Public Opinion on Brexit

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: December 30, 2023 at 5:48 pm EST
Three years after the United Kingdom’s complete departure from the European Union’s single market and customs union, a new Opinium poll reveals a significant shift in public sentiment towards Brexit. The survey, which involved over 2,000 UK voters, indicates that a majority now believe Brexit has negatively impacted the UK economy, raised prices, and hindered immigration control.

Public Perception of Brexit’s Economic Impact

A mere 10% of the participants believe that Brexit has improved their financial situation, while a substantial 35% feel it has had a detrimental effect. This shift in sentiment is noteworthy, considering the financial benefits that were promised during the Brexit campaign. Furthermore, only 9% of the respondents view Brexit as beneficial for the National Health Service (NHS), contrary to the Vote Leave campaign’s pledge of an additional £350 million per week for the healthcare system.

Prime Minister Sunak’s Challenge

Facing the wave of discontent is UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, a staunch supporter of Brexit. The poll presents a daunting picture for him, with only 7% of the public believing that Brexit has helped reduce prices. In stark contrast, a 63% majority attribute Brexit to the rising inflation and cost of living. Overall, the survey suggests that just 22% of voters consider Brexit a success for the UK.

Skepticism Towards Global Trade Deals

The survey also highlights skepticism towards the promised benefits of new global trade deals. About 49% of the respondents believe Brexit has been detrimental for UK firms importing goods from outside the EU. This skepticism extends to leave voters, where over half now think Brexit has impaired the UK’s ability to control immigration.

Implications for the UK’s Political Landscape

Political scientists suggest that while Brexit’s negative economic impacts may influence the upcoming general election votes, it is unlikely to be a primary issue. Concerns about the economy and the NHS are predicted to overshadow Brexit. However, the diminishing belief in Brexit’s promises, particularly among the ‘red wall’ voters, may signal a potential turning point in the UK’s political landscape.

Economy Politics United Kingdom
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

