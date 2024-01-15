Operation Catalonia: Calls for Accountability Amid New Revelations

In a dramatic turn of events, recent revelations about 'Operation Catalonia', a covert anti-independence initiative, have sparked outrage and demands for accountability. The operation, implicating former Spanish Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy, was allegedly a state-led criminal conspiracy aimed at undermining the Catalan independence movement.

Carles Puigdemont's Response to Operation Catalonia

Carles Puigdemont, the Catalan president-in-exile and Member of the European Parliament (MEP), has been vocal in his condemnation of the operation. He has labeled it a direct attack against the democratic principles and branded it as a crime against democracy. The 'Operation Catalonia Papers', the investigation into the clandestine operation, suggests that Rajoy and his government were fully aware of the activities targeted against the independence movement.

Puigdemont further indicated that the operation was conducted with full knowledge of its illegality, but with an audacious expectation of impunity. He condemned the operation as a criminal conspiracy within the Spanish state, designed to target and harm individuals supporting Catalonia's independence.

The Demand for Accountability

In light of this disturbing revelation, Puigdemont's party, Together for Catalonia (Junts), has made a public demand that Rajoy be summoned before the commission on Operation Catalonia in the Congress of Deputies. This demand was reiterated by the party's general secretary, Jordi Turull, following the publication of documents and testimonies implicating Rajoy and the then-Spanish Minister of the Interior, Jorge Fernández Diaz.

The documents suggest that Operation Catalonia was initiated after a significant pro-independence demonstration on Catalonia's National Day in 2012. The involvement of such high-ranking officials in a covert operation against a democratic movement has sent shockwaves through the political landscape, prompting calls for justice and transparency.