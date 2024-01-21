OpenAI Cracks Down on Misuse of AI in Political Campaigns

In a precedent-setting move, OpenAI, the creator of the renowned ChatGPT, has clamped down on a developer for misappropriating its artificial intelligence tools for political campaigning. The developer stirred controversy by creating a bot named 'Dean Bot', which mimicked Congressman Dean Phillips, a Democratic presidential hopeful.

The bot was the brainchild of Silicon Valley entrepreneurs Matt Krisiloff and Jed Somers, who joined forces to create a super PAC (Political Action Committee) called 'We Deserve Better' in support of Phillips for the New Hampshire primary.

Deep Pockets and Deepfakes

The super PAC attracted considerable investment from billionaire hedge fund manager Bill Ackman. It then contracted an AI startup named Delphi to build the bot. However, OpenAI, ever vigilant of its policy, suspended Delphi's account as it prohibits the use of its technology for political campaigning. It also bans impersonating individuals without their consent.

AI Ethics in the Spotlight

Following the suspension, Delphi removed Dean Bot. OpenAI stated that the account was knowingly violating API usage policies. The repercussions of this incident underscore the emerging ethical and regulatory challenges surrounding the use of AI in political processes.

AI's Potential Impact on Elections

Researchers have pointed out the potential for significant harm to elections. AI tools can produce disinformation on a massive scale, and the use of AI in political campaigns raises concerns about election integrity. Both the super PAC and Delphi did not immediately respond to requests for comments, but the incident serves as a stark reminder of the need for stringent regulations and ethical considerations in the use of AI.