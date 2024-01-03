Open Letter Criticizes Mnangagwa’s Leadership: Calls for Reforms in Zimbabwe

President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s leadership in Zimbabwe is under the spotlight in an open letter that criticizes his administration’s lack of progress and failure to inspire prosperity. Despite the promises made during the 2018 campaign, Zimbabwe continues to grapple with socio-economic woes under Mnangagwa’s presidency.

A Promised Prosperity that Never Materialized

High inflation and a collapsing local currency are among the disappointments highlighted in the letter. Furthermore, the administration’s ‘anti-poor budget’ increases passport fees and imposes taxes on already taxed properties, exacerbating the economic challenges facing Zimbabwe’s citizens.

Disputed Elections and Zimbabwe’s International Relations

The impact of disputed elections on Zimbabwe’s international relations and debt situation is a key point of contention in the letter. Suggestions are made that credible elections are an essential prerequisite for foreign engagement and economic recovery. Zimbabwe maintains diplomatic relations with several countries, but these relationships have been strained due to disputes and controversies. Countries such as Botswana, Zambia, and even Canada have imposed sanctions on Zimbabwe due to its poor record on human rights and democracy.

The ‘We Fought the War’ Mentality and Public Services

The letter criticizes the lack of leadership succession and the continuation of a ‘we fought the war’ mentality that justifies entitlement among the ruling elite. Public services, particularly healthcare and electricity supply, are described as inadequate. Zimbabwe’s state-owned electricity utility, Zesa Holdings, is notorious for its frequent blackouts.

Resistance to Reforms and a Call for New Leadership

The open letter supports the African Development Bank president’s call for reforms and criticizes the government’s resistance to electoral reforms, suggesting that the Zanu PF party views elections as a mere formality rather than a democratic process. The letter concludes by stressing the urgent need for new leadership capable of addressing the socio-economic challenges facing Zimbabwe.