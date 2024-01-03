Ontario Politics 2024: Premier Doug Ford and the Greenbelt Controversy

As Ontario’s political landscape unfolds in the dawn of 2024, the incumbent Premier Doug Ford stands at a critical juncture. The Ford government confronts the challenge of moving past the tumultuous Greenbelt scandal that dominated headlines throughout 2023. An issue that witnessed the government initially allowing selected developers to construct housing in the protected Greenbelt area – a move that could have dramatically inflated their land values.

The Unraveling of the Greenbelt Scandal

Email exchanges between Premier Doug Ford’s senior staff contradict the government’s prior statements regarding alterations to Greenbelt policies. Notably, these discussions involved a developer and government officials, debating the removal of land from the Greenbelt for housing purposes. Early signs of these changes can be traced back to 2022, amid a downturn in housing starts and burgeoning housing shortage in the province.

The controversy ignited public outrage, leading to investigations and resignations throughout 2023. Prominent among these was Flato Developments, a company connected to Premier Doug Ford, which reaped benefits from a special zoning order allowing construction on farmland and a dispensation for a land swap within the Greenbelt. This favoritism triggered a criminal investigation into Ford’s plans to open up Greenbelt land for development.

The Fallout and Reversal

The Ford government, in the face of mounting pressure, reversed its decision to allow developmental encroachment into the protected Greenbelt lands. The scandal, however, had already led to the resignation of several government officials. Investigations unveiled biased decision-making in favor of select developers, with potential profits exceeding a staggering $8 billion.

A New Chapter in Ontario Politics

As Ontario steps into 2024, the Ford government has a chance to address the controversies of the past and forge a new path forward. The outcomes of the ongoing RCMP investigation into the Greenbelt scandal could have significant implications for the government, particularly if it results in criminal charges. Housing continues to be a top issue for the Ontario electorate, with the government grappling to meet its targets. In this dynamic political environment, the recent election of Bonnie Crombie as Ontario Liberal leader and Marit Stiles’ efforts to position the NDP as the party of health care, pose new challenges for Premier Ford.