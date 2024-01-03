en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Canada

Ontario Politics 2024: Premier Doug Ford and the Greenbelt Controversy

author
By: Sakchi Khandelwal
Published: January 3, 2024 at 12:31 am EST
Ontario Politics 2024: Premier Doug Ford and the Greenbelt Controversy

As Ontario’s political landscape unfolds in the dawn of 2024, the incumbent Premier Doug Ford stands at a critical juncture. The Ford government confronts the challenge of moving past the tumultuous Greenbelt scandal that dominated headlines throughout 2023. An issue that witnessed the government initially allowing selected developers to construct housing in the protected Greenbelt area – a move that could have dramatically inflated their land values.

The Unraveling of the Greenbelt Scandal

Email exchanges between Premier Doug Ford’s senior staff contradict the government’s prior statements regarding alterations to Greenbelt policies. Notably, these discussions involved a developer and government officials, debating the removal of land from the Greenbelt for housing purposes. Early signs of these changes can be traced back to 2022, amid a downturn in housing starts and burgeoning housing shortage in the province.

The controversy ignited public outrage, leading to investigations and resignations throughout 2023. Prominent among these was Flato Developments, a company connected to Premier Doug Ford, which reaped benefits from a special zoning order allowing construction on farmland and a dispensation for a land swap within the Greenbelt. This favoritism triggered a criminal investigation into Ford’s plans to open up Greenbelt land for development.

The Fallout and Reversal

The Ford government, in the face of mounting pressure, reversed its decision to allow developmental encroachment into the protected Greenbelt lands. The scandal, however, had already led to the resignation of several government officials. Investigations unveiled biased decision-making in favor of select developers, with potential profits exceeding a staggering $8 billion.

A New Chapter in Ontario Politics

As Ontario steps into 2024, the Ford government has a chance to address the controversies of the past and forge a new path forward. The outcomes of the ongoing RCMP investigation into the Greenbelt scandal could have significant implications for the government, particularly if it results in criminal charges. Housing continues to be a top issue for the Ontario electorate, with the government grappling to meet its targets. In this dynamic political environment, the recent election of Bonnie Crombie as Ontario Liberal leader and Marit Stiles’ efforts to position the NDP as the party of health care, pose new challenges for Premier Ford.

0
Canada Politics
author

Sakchi Khandelwal

Sakchi Khandelwal is a distinguished international correspondent for BNN, known for her unwavering commitment to effecting meaningful societal change through journalism. She brings to the table more than five years of multifaceted experience in print and digital spaces, shedding light on global issues with utmost rigor and versatility. Leveraging her wide range of interests and profound expertise, Sakchi delves into multiple topics, consistently delivering engaging and insightful narratives to her audience.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Youth Driver Charged in Wilmot Township; New Regulations for Ontario's Towing Industry

By Sakchi Khandelwal

Post-Holiday Online Shopping Deals Continue in Canada

By Sakchi Khandelwal

Cultured Health App Takes on Diversity Gap in Dietetics

By Sakchi Khandelwal

Oasiz Wiesblatt: The Hero in Tigers' Overtime Victory Against Rebels

By Salman Khan

New Salary Heights: Canadian CEOs' Paychecks Soar Amid Economic Instab ...
@Business · 17 mins
New Salary Heights: Canadian CEOs' Paychecks Soar Amid Economic Instab ...
heart comment 0
2024 Winter Motorcycle Supershow: A Thrilling Experience Awaits in Toronto

By Salman Khan

2024 Winter Motorcycle Supershow: A Thrilling Experience Awaits in Toronto
Global Surge in Anti-Semitic Incidents: A Cause for Concern

By Sakchi Khandelwal

Global Surge in Anti-Semitic Incidents: A Cause for Concern
Transit Workers Union CUPE 4500 Issues 72-Hour Strike Notice Amidst Stalled Negotiations

By Sakchi Khandelwal

Transit Workers Union CUPE 4500 Issues 72-Hour Strike Notice Amidst Stalled Negotiations
Prince George Cougars Bolster Offensive Lineup with Acquisition of Borya Valis

By Salman Khan

Prince George Cougars Bolster Offensive Lineup with Acquisition of Borya Valis
Latest Headlines
World News
Premier League Giants Eye Brentford Striker Ivan Toney: A Transfer Saga Unfolds
41 seconds
Premier League Giants Eye Brentford Striker Ivan Toney: A Transfer Saga Unfolds
Tennis Showdown: Jason Kubler to Face Rafael Nadal at Brisbane International
41 seconds
Tennis Showdown: Jason Kubler to Face Rafael Nadal at Brisbane International
South Korea's President Yoon Suk Yeol Rallies Nation for Unity and Prosperity
45 seconds
South Korea's President Yoon Suk Yeol Rallies Nation for Unity and Prosperity
Sepak Takraw and Futsal Tournaments Mark Myanmar's 76th Independence Day
48 seconds
Sepak Takraw and Futsal Tournaments Mark Myanmar's 76th Independence Day
Anbumani Ramadoss Calls Out Discriminatory Government Funding Practices
52 seconds
Anbumani Ramadoss Calls Out Discriminatory Government Funding Practices
Shropshire Council Announces Grant Program for Community Wellbeing Initiatives
55 seconds
Shropshire Council Announces Grant Program for Community Wellbeing Initiatives
Michael Cohen's Appeal Claiming Retaliation by Trump Dismissed
2 mins
Michael Cohen's Appeal Claiming Retaliation by Trump Dismissed
Sudden Closure of St. Louis's Largest Nursing Home: Residents Displaced, Company Under Scrutiny
2 mins
Sudden Closure of St. Louis's Largest Nursing Home: Residents Displaced, Company Under Scrutiny
Biden Administration to Reopen Southern Border Entry Points Amid Decreased Migrant Apprehensions
2 mins
Biden Administration to Reopen Southern Border Entry Points Amid Decreased Migrant Apprehensions
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
1 hour
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
3 hours
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
3 hours
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
4 hours
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
4 hours
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow
6 hours
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow
Decoding the Cost of Kitchen Cabinetry: From Budget to Mid-Range Options
6 hours
Decoding the Cost of Kitchen Cabinetry: From Budget to Mid-Range Options
Ford's Stock Surge: A Potential Investment Opportunity Amid Risks
6 hours
Ford's Stock Surge: A Potential Investment Opportunity Amid Risks
Massachusetts Woman Accused of Animal Cruelty Faces Court: Community Expresses Outrage
6 hours
Massachusetts Woman Accused of Animal Cruelty Faces Court: Community Expresses Outrage

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app