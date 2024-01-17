Ontario Organizations Lobby for Increased Provincial Funding in Pre-Budget Meeting

In a recent pre-budget consultation meeting held in London, Ontario, a spectrum of organizations advocated for a hike in funding from the provincial government for the 2024 budget. These entities included the Middlesex-London Health Unit, the Ontario Dental Association, Anova, the London Health Coalition, London Public Library, Meals on Wheels London, and St. Joseph's Hospice of London.

Funding Gaps and Inflation

Amid the clamor for increased funding, the spotlight fell on community support services like Meals on Wheels and St. Joseph's Hospice. These organizations are grappling with funding shortfalls, a situation worsened by inflation and stagnant provincial funding levels. Chad Callander, the Executive Director of Meals on Wheels London, accentuated the need for funding to mitigate the escalated cost of food. Concurrently, St. Joseph's Hospice sought a surge in their base funding, which has been static since 2016.

Support from London-Area NDP Politicians

Terrence Kernaghan, MPP for London North Centre, and other London-area NDP politicians echoed the call for increased funding. Kernaghan underscored the interconnectedness of societal needs and the opportunity for the government to bridge longstanding funding gaps. He urged the government to lend an empathetic ear to these organizations and provide indispensable funding to reduce their dependency on fundraising and volunteers.

Municipal Expenditures Outpacing Provincial Contributions

In a parallel development, Norfolk Mayor Amy Martin is lobbying for the Ontario government to collaborate with the Association of Municipalities of Ontario (AMO) to undertake a review aimed at fostering the stability and sustainability of municipal finances across Ontario. The appeal underscores that nearly a third of municipal spending in Ontario caters to services in the areas of provincial responsibility, and expenditures are outstripping provincial contributions by nearly $4 billion a year. AMO is advocating for an update of the partnership between provincial and municipal governments to construct a sustainable, accountable provincial-municipal relationship where both tiers of government can fulfill their responsibilities.