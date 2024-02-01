Ontario Land Tribunal's Alleged Pro-Developer Bias Under Scrutiny

An independent quasi-judicial body, the Ontario Land Tribunal (OLT), is under fire for its apparent bias towards developers. As per a September 2022 report by The Hamilton Spectator, an overwhelming 97% of OLT's decisions that year were in favor of prospective builders. The root of this bias, insiders suggest, can be traced back to the influence of the Ford government, particularly under the leadership of former chair Marie Hubbard.

Hubbard's Controversial Appointment

Hubbard, who was appointed without the standard competitive process, is said to have fostered a toxic workplace environment, with a relentless push for swift decision-making that predominantly favored housing developments. This modus operandi led to an exodus of experienced adjudicators who found themselves at odds with her leadership style and punitive measures against those who failed to meet her aggressive case decision-making targets.

Shift in OLT's Mission

Under Hubbard's regime, the OLT's mission subtly shifted from objective decision-making to essentially rubber-stamping projects. This shift fell in line with the Ford government's objective of accelerating housing development across the province, raising concerns about the impartiality of the OLT.

Leadership Change Amid Controversies

Following Hubbard's death in August 2022, the OLT saw a leadership change, with Michael Kraljevic stepping in. However, questions regarding the tribunal's impartiality and the extent of political influence continue to loom large, particularly in the context of high-profile cases like Toronto's Rail Deck Park. This project saw developer interests clashing with public plans to establish a new park, and the decision's outcome has only intensified the scrutiny on the OLT.