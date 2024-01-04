Ontario Health Report Uncovers Highest Level of ‘Hallway Health Care’

Ontario Health’s latest annual report uncovers a grim picture of the province’s healthcare system, with a record-breaking average of 1,326 patients receiving treatment in unconventional spaces—often referred to as ‘hallway health care’—at the end of the last fiscal year. This alarming scenario persists despite the Ford government’s pledge in 2018 to eliminate this issue.

The Struggle with Alternate-Level-of-Care Patients

A significant area of concern is the situation of ‘alternate-level-of-care’ patients. These are individuals who, despite no longer needing hospitalization, continue to occupy beds. The reason? A dearth of safe discharge destinations, particularly long-term care (LTC) facilities. The report indicates a discrepancy in priority, with hospital patients often placed on the LTC waitlist ahead of community patients, leading to extended wait times for the latter group.

The More Beds, Better Care Act: A Controversial Approach

The Ford government attempted to address this problem with the ‘More Beds, Better Care Act.’ This law allows patients to be placed in LTC homes without their permission. However, this move is now under legal scrutiny, with critics arguing it infringes on patients’ Charter rights.

Staffing Shortages Leading to Emergency Department Closures

The report also highlighted staffing shortages, which have led to an unprecedented number of emergency department closures, especially in rural areas. The Ontario Council of Hospital Unions and the Canadian Union of Public Employees recently conducted a study that revealed nearly 45% of hospital workers in the province ‘dread’ coming to work. This dread is largely attributed to the severe staffing shortfall in Ontario hospitals, with Hamilton Health Sciences hospitals experiencing over-capacity issues. The study also revealed that Ontario has 18% fewer healthcare workers compared to other provinces, with the nursing sector losing 13% of its workforce in less than two years.

In response to these challenges, the Health Minister’s office highlighted actions taken to recruit and retain nurses, including dismantling registration barriers for internationally educated nurses and widening nurses’ scope of practice.