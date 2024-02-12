Ontario Court of Appeal Strikes Down Bill 124 as Unconstitutional: A Victory for Public Sector Workers' Rights

In a landmark decision that resonates with the collective will of Ontario's public sector workers, the Ontario Court of Appeal declared Bill 124 unconstitutional. The contentious law, introduced by Premier Doug Ford in 2019, restricted wage increases for public sector workers to a mere one percent annually for three years, a move that infringed upon their fundamental right to collective bargaining.

A Triumph for Workers' Rights

The court's decision, released on February 12, 2024, affirmed the earlier ruling that Bill 124 violated the Canadian Charter of Rights and Freedoms. The law's infringement on workers' ability to negotiate better compensation and improved work conditions could not be justified, the court stated. This decision has sparked widespread jubilation among labour groups and opposition parties, particularly within the health sector.

Unions Celebrate a Hard-Earned Victory

Union presidents from SEIU Healthcare, CUPE’s Ontario Council of Hospital Unions (OCHU-CUPE), and Unifor released a joint statement in response to the court's ruling. They expressed their deep satisfaction with the decision, hailing it as a win for all hardworking families and unions that fought tirelessly to protect workers' rights to free collective bargaining.

The Call for an End to Wage Restraint

In light of the court's decision, the union presidents called on Premier Ford to abandon wage restraint schemes and increase hospital budgets to address the escalating health care crisis in Ontario. They emphasized that the health care system is grappling with severe staffing shortages, and the government must prioritize investing in frontline workers to ensure residents receive the care they deserve.

The Ontario Court of Appeal's decision to uphold the ruling that Bill 124 is unconstitutional serves as a reminder of the indispensable role of collective bargaining in safeguarding workers' rights. As the dust settles on this hard-fought victory, public sector workers in Ontario can breathe a sigh of relief, knowing that their voices have been heard and their rights protected.

