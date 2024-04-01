Ontario AG Doug Downey Rejects Meeting on 'Like-Minded' Judges Amid Legal Community Uproar

Ontario's Attorney General Doug Downey has declined an invitation for a round table discussion with legal groups concerning the province's judicial appointments process, following Premier Doug Ford's remarks on selecting 'like-minded' judges. This decision comes amidst rising concerns from the legal community regarding the independence and diversity of the judiciary, sparked by Ford's advocacy for judges with a tough stance on crime and his appointment of former political aides to the Judicial Appointments Advisory Committee (JAAC).

Advertisment

Judicial Appointments Controversy

The controversy ignited when Premier Ford publicly defended his right to appoint judges he perceives as tough on crime, leading to fears of a U.S.-style politicization of Ontario's courts. A subsequent analysis revealed a significant number of former prosecutors among the judges appointed since the Progressive Conservatives took office in 2018, raising concerns about a bias in the appointment process. The Federation of Ontario Law Associations (FOLA) and other legal groups sought a meeting with Ford and Downey to address these issues, only to be turned down, with the Attorney-General's office suggesting they submit written concerns instead.

Legal Community's Reaction

Advertisment

The refusal to engage in direct dialogue has left many in the legal profession disappointed, fearing that the government's approach could discourage a diverse range of applicants for judicial positions. Critics argue that the changes made to the judicial appointment process in 2021, which they say allow for increased political interference, could further erode judicial independence. Legal organizations, including FOLA, which plays a role in the JAAC, have expressed their concerns over the lack of transparency and the potential for the politicization of judicial appointments.

Looking Ahead

As the Ontario government stands firm on its stance, the legal community continues to voice its apprehensions regarding the long-term implications for the province's judiciary. The debate over judicial appointments in Ontario underscores the delicate balance between political authority and judicial independence, highlighting the importance of maintaining an impartial and diverse judicial system. Although the government believes judicial independence will remain intact, the increasing concerns among legal professionals suggest that the conversation around judicial appointments and the criteria for selecting judges is far from over.