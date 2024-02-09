Ongoing Road Project Frustrates Motorists with Persistent Single Lane Bottlenecks

A decade-long road infrastructure project continues to cause frustration for motorists and workers alike, as single lane bottlenecks persist despite improvements made to the road's alignment. Although the road has been upgraded, it falls short of its original promise to become a dual carriageway, leading to calls for the bottlenecks to be addressed.

Advertisment

A Decade of Delay and Disappointment

The Queensway Gateway Road Project, which began over ten years ago, has been plagued by delays and uncertainties, leaving many local campaigners and council leaders exasperated. Despite the road's improvements, the persistent single lane bottlenecks remain a significant concern, causing inefficiencies in the transportation network.

The project, initially intended to create a dual carriageway, has faced numerous challenges, including funding issues and land acquisition delays. As a result, the final costs of the project remain unknown, and there are concerns about its completion in line with the agreed business case.

Advertisment

Calls for Prioritization and Action

In response to the ongoing frustration, there have been increasing demands for the bottlenecks to be upgraded to dual lanes to improve traffic flow. Additionally, there is a call for immediate attention to the construction of a bypass from Shene to Dysart, as well as the initiation of work on the Eastern Shore dual lane.

The Eastern Shore dual lane project aims to connect the Brighton by-pass with the Bowen and Tasman bridges, alleviating congestion on the outer Brooker. By prioritizing these infrastructure projects, it is hoped that road developers can be kept occupied and the efficiency of the transportation network enhanced.

Advertisment

Hope for a More Efficient Future

As the Queensway Gateway Road Project continues to face delays and uncertainty, the overall sentiment among those affected is one of hope. With the prioritization of bottleneck upgrades and the initiation of new infrastructure projects, there is a growing belief that the transportation network can be improved, providing a more efficient and less frustrating journey for all road users.

As the demands for action become louder, it is clear that the need for a more efficient and reliable transportation network is more critical than ever. With the right prioritization and investment, the hope is that the frustrations of the past decade can be alleviated, and a brighter, more efficient future can be realized.