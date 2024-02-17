Ondo Governor Accused of Sidelining Akeredolu Loyalists, Sparks APC Discord

In the heart of Ondo State, a political storm brews, casting long shadows over the corridors of power. At the center of the tempest stands Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa, accused by six federal lawmakers of sidelining loyalists to his late predecessor, Rotimi Akeredolu. This controversy, entangling both past allegiances and present governance, reaches beyond the state's borders, knocking on the door of President Bola Tinubu.

The allegations have stirred the political pot in Ondo State, with the lawmakers' concerns painting a picture of internal discord within the All Progressives Congress (APC). They claim that Aiyedatiwa's actions, including the dissolution of the local government structure and the appropriation of the late Akeredolu's achievements, threaten to fracture the party. Despite these accusations, the state's APC chairman, Ade Adetimehin, and the Lucky Aiyedatiwa Campaign Organisation Foot Soldiers (LACO-FS) stand firm, denying any rift between the governor and the party's structures. Adetimehin emphasizes the importance of unity within the APC, especially with upcoming elections on the horizon. He asserts, "Our strength lies in our unity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment that respects the contributions of all members."

Political Dynamics and Leadership

The Ondo State APC caucus in the House of Representatives, loyal to the late Governor Akeredolu, has voiced their concerns loudly, writing an open letter to President Tinubu. They accuse Governor Aiyedatiwa of not only sidelining Akeredolu's loyalists but also of aligning with political adversaries. This, they argue, could potentially lead the state into the hands of the opposition if not addressed. The response from the governor's camp tells a different story. The recent dissolution of Aiyedatiwa's cabinet and the nomination of eight out of nine commissioners and special advisers from the Akeredolu/Aiyedatiwa administration appear to contradict the allegations of sidelining. Furthermore, the new deputy governor, Mr. Olayide Adelami, also accused of being an arch-enemy of Akeredolu, represents another focal point of contention. LACO-FS, however, dismisses this claim, underlining Adelami's alignment with the governor's vision for Ondo State.

The narrative of division is challenged by the reality of political maneuvering and strategic alliances within the APC. The leadership of the House of Assembly, a relic of the Akeredolu era, reportedly maintains a cordial relationship with Governor Aiyedatiwa's executive arm. This suggests a more complex political landscape than the one painted by the allegations of marginalization. Governor Aiyedatiwa's recent actions, particularly in retaining key figures from the previous administration, speak to a desire for continuity rather than exclusion. As the dust settles on this political skirmish, the focus shifts to the upcoming elections and the need for a unified APC to face its adversaries.