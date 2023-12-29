en English
Nigeria

Ondo State’s New Governor Pays Respect to Late Predecessor’s Family

By: Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed
Published: December 28, 2023 at 8:55 pm EST | Updated: Dec 29, 2023 at 11:27 pm EST
Ondo State’s New Governor Pays Respect to Late Predecessor’s Family

In a gesture of respect and continuity in governance, the recently inaugurated Governor of Ondo State, Mr. Lucky Aiyedatiwa, visited the grieving family of his predecessor, the late Governor Rotimi Akeredolu.

This visit, which took place at the Akeredolu family residence in Ibadan on Thursday, is reflective of the customs in Nigerian politics, where successors often express their condolences to the families of their departed colleagues.

Remembering a Courageous Leader

During his visit, Governor Aiyedatiwa lauded his former boss, describing him as a courageous leader whose legacies will continue to echo in the development of Ondo State and Nigeria as a whole.

He emphasized on the profound loss brought about by Akeredolu’s demise and led prayers for the family.

The governor further signed the condolence register, symbolizing an official and personal acknowledgement of the late governor’s contributions.

Nigeria Politics
Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

Hailing from Nigeria, Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed stands as a distinguished political scientist and a seasoned journalist for BNN Nigeria. Backed by robust academic credentials and a vast journalistic journey, he offers razor-sharp analysis and in-depth insights into global occurrences. Nasiru's profound expertise enriches the newsroom, ensuring a nuanced understanding of the complex tapestry of international affairs.

