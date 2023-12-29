Ondo State’s New Governor Pays Respect to Late Predecessor’s Family

In a gesture of respect and continuity in governance, the recently inaugurated Governor of Ondo State, Mr. Lucky Aiyedatiwa, visited the grieving family of his predecessor, the late Governor Rotimi Akeredolu.

This visit, which took place at the Akeredolu family residence in Ibadan on Thursday, is reflective of the customs in Nigerian politics, where successors often express their condolences to the families of their departed colleagues.

Remembering a Courageous Leader

During his visit, Governor Aiyedatiwa lauded his former boss, describing him as a courageous leader whose legacies will continue to echo in the development of Ondo State and Nigeria as a whole.

He emphasized on the profound loss brought about by Akeredolu’s demise and led prayers for the family.

The governor further signed the condolence register, symbolizing an official and personal acknowledgement of the late governor’s contributions.