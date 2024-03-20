Ondo State PDP Aspirant Akingboye Rejects Consensus, Vows Victory in 2024 Governorship Primary

Bamidele Akingboye, an ambitious governorship aspirant from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Ondo State, has openly dismissed the party's proposed consensus arrangement for its April 25, 2024, primary election. Amidst the political strategizing, Akingboye stands firm on contesting and winning the primary, defying the party leaders' push for a unified candidate selection process. This move underscores a deep divide within the party as it gears up for the November governorship election, setting the stage for a fiercely competitive primary among eight contenders.

Defiance Against Consensus

In a bold statement at the state party secretariat, Akingboye conveyed that none of the aspirants, himself included, had shown any inclination towards stepping down for a consensus candidate. This stance was taken despite party leaders' recommendation for aspirants to consider reducing their numbers through mutual discussions. Akingboye's determination to pursue the governorship seat on his terms highlights a broader sentiment among contenders, each believing in their unique suitability for the role.

Aspirations Beyond Power

Akingboye's gubernatorial ambition transcends mere political gain; he envisions a servant leadership role aimed at the upliftment of Ondo State's populace. He articulated a vision for the state that includes economic expansion, governance cost reduction, and a focus on the welfare and security of residents. His commitment to transformation, coupled with a call for unity among party members, presents a compelling case for his candidacy.

Party's Stance on Fair Play

The PDP's Acting Chairman, Mr. Tola Alabere, assured all aspirants, including Akingboye, of an equitable opportunity in the upcoming primary. The call for unity and a level playing field from the party's leadership signals an understanding of the importance of internal democracy and cohesion in achieving electoral success. As the primary approaches, the party's ability to manage its internal dynamics will be crucial in presenting a united front ahead of the gubernatorial election.

With the rejection of the consensus model, the PDP faces a test of its internal democratic processes. Akingboye's stance not only challenges the party's strategy but also ignites a debate on the best approach to selecting candidates for public office. As Ondo State moves closer to the election season, the unfolding dynamics within the PDP will undoubtedly influence the political landscape, setting a precedent for future electoral contests.