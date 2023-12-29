en English
Nigeria

Ondo State Governor Aiyedatiwa’s Choice for Deputy Sparks Party Dispute

By: Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed
Published: December 28, 2023 at 10:36 pm EST | Updated: Dec 29, 2023 at 11:29 pm EST
Ondo State Governor Aiyedatiwa’s Choice for Deputy Sparks Party Dispute

Following the demise of Governor Rotimi Akeredolu, Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa of Ondo State is actively engaged in the selection of a new deputy. His top choice is Razaq Obe, the current Commissioner for Energy and Mineral Resources.

his decision, however, has ignited an internal party dispute, with many party leaders expressing opposition to Obe’s candidacy. Their concerns primarily revolve around the fear that his evident desperation could potentially lead to future political instability.

Party Leaders Propose Alternative

Party leaders are rallying behind Sunday Abegunde, a former Secretary to the State Government and a close ally of President Bola Tinubu.

Abegunde, who was recently appointed as the Executive Director of Corporate Services at the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), is viewed as a more stable and reliable choice. Both Obe and Abegunde hail from the central senatorial district.

author

Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

Hailing from Nigeria, Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed stands as a distinguished political scientist and a seasoned journalist for BNN Nigeria. Backed by robust academic credentials and a vast journalistic journey, he offers razor-sharp analysis and in-depth insights into global occurrences. Nasiru's profound expertise enriches the newsroom, ensuring a nuanced understanding of the complex tapestry of international affairs.

