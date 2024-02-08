Ondo State Government Denies Salary Arrears Claims

In a recent press statement, Ebenezer Adeniyan, the Chief Press Secretary to the Governor of Ondo State, vehemently refuted claims made by a Presidential aide, Tope Fasua, about the state government's outstanding financial obligations to its workers. The allegations, which surfaced during a national TV interview, suggested that the state government was lagging six months behind in salary payments.

Fasua, who serves as an economic advisor to the President and hails from Ondo State, found himself in hot water when his statements about salary arrears were proven to be inaccurate. Adeniyan publicly criticized Fasua for not verifying the information before the interview and for failing to reach out to state officials for accurate data. In response to the criticism, Fasua has since admitted his error and extended an apology.

Clarifying the situation, Adeniyan emphasized that the Ondo State Government is current with worker salaries. This includes a N35,000 wage award to all workers and a N10,000 wage award to retirees. These payments are part of the government's efforts to ease the burden caused by the removal of fuel subsidies.

Addressing Past Financial Challenges

Adeniyan took the opportunity to highlight the state's previous financial backlog from 2017, which the administration of Governor Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Akeredolu inherited. This backlog consisted of seven months of unpaid salaries.

Akeredolu's administration managed to pay off six months, while the remaining month, along with N1.2 billion in gratuity arrears owed to retirees, was cleared by the current Governor Lucky Orimisan Ayedatiwa soon after taking office.

Committed to Worker Welfare

The statement released by Adeniyan aims to correct the public record and underscore the government's dedication to the welfare of its workers and retirees. By setting the record straight, the Ondo State Government hopes to put an end to any misconceptions about its financial responsibilities and commitment to those who serve the state.

As of today, February 8, 2024, the Ondo State Government maintains that it is up-to-date with salary payments and continues to prioritize the well-being of its employees.