Ondo State Assembly Speaker Condemns Attack on Lawmaker Ayebusiwa's Vehicle

The Ondo State House of Assembly found itself in the spotlight following a distressing incident involving one of its members, Mr. Chris Ayebusiwa. The lawmaker's official vehicle came under attack by unidentified hoodlums on Oba Adesida Road, Akure, marking a worrying spike in political tensions within the state.

Advertisment

Unprovoked Assault Raises Concerns

In a brazen act of violence, the vehicle of Mr. Chris Ayebusiwa, representing Okitipupa Constituency I, was targeted by unknown assailants. The attack, which occurred in broad daylight, left the political and local communities in shock. According to reports, at the time of the assault, the vehicle was occupied by three of Ayebusiwa's aides, including his driver and a security officer. This incident has not only raised concerns about the safety of public officials but also highlighted the growing unrest as the state gears up for the upcoming governorship election on November 16, 2024.

Assembly's Response to the Incident

Advertisment

In response to this alarming event, the Speaker of the Ondo State House of Assembly, Chief Olamide Oladiji, issued a strong condemnation. Describing the attack as barbaric, Oladiji emphasized the need for all individuals to refrain from jumping to conclusions about the identity or motivation of the attackers. He has called upon law enforcement agencies to thoroughly investigate the matter, with the aim of apprehending and prosecuting those responsible. The Speaker's denouncement underscores the Assembly's stance against violence and its commitment to maintaining peace within the state.

Political Climate and Election Tensions

The attack on Ayebusiwa's vehicle comes amid a tense political climate in Ondo State, with the upcoming governorship election stirring various controversies and divisions. Notably, the endorsement of Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa's gubernatorial ambition by Speaker Oladiji previously caused a rift within the Assembly, although recent events have shown a united front with 15 lawmakers backing Aiyedatiwa. This episode adds another layer of complexity to the state's political dynamics, highlighting the challenges of campaigning in an increasingly volatile environment.

As Ondo State moves closer to its gubernatorial election, the attack on Mr. Chris Ayebusiwa's vehicle serves as a stark reminder of the underlying tensions and the imperative for enhanced security measures. While the immediate focus is on bringing the perpetrators to justice, the broader implications for the state's political stability and the safety of its public officials cannot be ignored. Moving forward, it is crucial for all stakeholders to engage in constructive dialogue and work collaboratively towards ensuring a peaceful and fair election process.