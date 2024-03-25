Ondo Speaker, 15 Lawmakers Back Aiyedatiwa for 2024 Governorship, Defy Opposition

In a significant political development, Ondo State Speaker Olamide Oladiji, along with 15 legislators, have endorsed Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa for the All Progressives Congress's ticket in the upcoming 2024 governorship election. This endorsement, signaling a strong internal support within the party, challenges the recent vote of no confidence against Oladiji, underscoring the political dynamics and Aiyedatiwa's impactful governance.

Unified Support Amid Political Tensions

The lawmakers' endorsement of Governor Aiyedatiwa comes at a pivotal moment, one week after a faction within the Assembly expressed dissent. Despite this, the Speaker and his delegation, during their visit to the APC national secretariat in Abuja, articulated their full support for Aiyedatiwa's candidacy. Highlighting the governor's achievements, including prioritizing salary payments, initiating the recruitment of 2,000 health workers, and maintaining harmony among the state's governance branches, the delegation showcased Aiyedatiwa's commitment to continuing the late Governor Rotimi Akeredolu's legacy and ensuring state progress.

Addressing Controversies and Ensuring Fair Primaries

The endorsement also addressed recent controversies, including a letter some members wrote to the President opposing Aiyedatiwa's endorsement. The Speaker's delegation, however, stood firm in their support, emphasizing the governor's notable contributions to the state's development. APC National Chairman Dr. Abdullahi Ganduje assured the delegation of a level playing field in the upcoming primaries, stressing the importance of unity and cooperation for a transparent and successful electoral process.

Implications for Ondo State's Political Landscape

This endorsement not only solidifies Aiyedatiwa's position as a strong contender for the governorship but also highlights the intricate power dynamics within the state's political sphere. With a significant portion of the Assembly backing the governor, the move could significantly influence the party's base and the broader electorate. As the primaries approach, the unity and strategy exhibited by Aiyedatiwa's supporters could be a determining factor in the APC's ability to retain leadership in Ondo State.

The unfolding political narrative in Ondo State, marked by strategic endorsements and party dynamics, sets the stage for an intriguing run-up to the 2024 governorship elections. As stakeholders align and strategies unfold, the implications for governance, party unity, and the electorate's response remain focal points of interest.