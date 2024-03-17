Ondo PDP Governorship Aspirant Akinwumi Rejects Consensus, Demands Fair Primary on April 25

In a recent development in Ondo State politics, Adeolu Akinwumi, a prominent governorship aspirant of the People Democratic Party (PDP), has made a strong appeal for a credible and fair primary election. Akinwumi's call comes as the party gears up for the crucial April 25 primary, setting the stage for November's gubernatorial showdown.

Advertisment

Championing Democracy and Fair Play

Akinwumi, who recently declared his intention to contest in the upcoming governorship election by picking up the party's nomination form, has voiced his concerns against the idea of a consensus candidate. Asserting the importance of adhering to democratic principles, he emphasized that the PDP's constitution and guidelines should be the north star in selecting the party's flag bearer. His stance highlights a broader debate within the party on the balance between unity and democratic processes.

Party's Stance on Zoning and Election Preparedness

Advertisment

While the issue of zoning remains undecided by the party's National Working Committee, Akinwumi's campaign is gaining momentum, with calls for inclusivity and equal opportunity for all aspirants. Meanwhile, the Ondo State acting Chairman of the PDP, Mr. Tola Alabere, has expressed the party's determination to reclaim the state from the ruling party. Alabere's remarks also touched on the critical issue of vote-buying, urging a departure from such practices for a better electoral process.

The Road to November's Gubernatorial Election

As the PDP prepares for its primary, the political landscape in Ondo State is becoming increasingly competitive, with no fewer than eight aspirants vying for the party's ticket. Akinwumi's early declaration and call for a fair primary process set a significant precedent, focusing the party's attention on the need for transparency and fairness. With the primary election drawing near, all eyes are on the PDP as it navigates these internal challenges.