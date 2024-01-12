en English
Elections

By: Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed
Published: January 11, 2024 at 10:50 pm EST
Ondo Group Rejects Candidate Imposition; Military Veteran Declares Governorship Ambition

In a captivating exposition of democracy, the Ondo Redemption Front (ORF), a prominent pressure group, has voiced its staunch opposition against the imposition of candidates in the imminent Ondo State governorship election. Ayo Ologun, the Chairman of ORF, during a media briefing, accentuated the election as a platform for citizens to freely choose their leaders, rejecting any form of imposition.

Challenging the ‘Emilokan’ Mindset

Ologun criticized the ‘Emilokan’ mindset, a term he used to illustrate an entitled attitude towards election outcomes. He asserted that such an attitude will not be tolerated. Underlining the significance of aspirants’ antecedents, track records, character, public service record, and empathy for the people, Ologun emphasized that ORF is committed to collaborating with stakeholders, including civil society, media, and citizens, to work towards a transformed Ondo State.

Brig.-Gen. Olumide Ohunyeye Declares Ambition

On the other side of the political spectrum, Brig.-Gen. Olumide Ohunyeye (rtd), an APC governorship aspirant, stated that his 36 years of military experience provide him with a distinct advantage over other candidates. While declaring his ambition at the APC secretariat in Akure, Ohunyeye expressed confidence in his ability to lead the state, vowing a turnaround in various sectors through a comprehensive blueprint that addresses health, infrastructure, and education. Ohunyeye is convinced that his military training in administrative, human, and financial resource management has fully equipped him for the role of governor.

Implications for the Ondo State Governorship Election

The ORF’s stance against candidate imposition and Ohunyeye’s declaration of ambition underline the democratic vibrancy of Ondo State. As the elections near, the focus on aspirants’ qualifications and track records holds the promise of a competitive race. The citizens of Ondo State are keenly watching the unfolding political drama, their hopes pinned on a free, fair, and transformative election process.

Elections Nigeria Politics
Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

Hailing from Nigeria, Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed stands as a distinguished political scientist and a seasoned journalist for BNN Nigeria. Backed by robust academic credentials and a vast journalistic journey, he offers razor-sharp analysis and in-depth insights into global occurrences. Nasiru's profound expertise enriches the newsroom, ensuring a nuanced understanding of the complex tapestry of international affairs.

