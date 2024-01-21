Ondo Elites Assembly Commends APC's Stance Against Automatic Tickets

The Ondo Elites Assembly (OEA), a leading political group in Nigeria, has expressed its commendation for the All Progressive Congress (APC) following the party's refusal to issue an automatic ticket to any aspirants, including incumbent Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa, for the forthcoming governorship election. The group perceives this decision as a stride towards ensuring equal opportunities and a fair battleground for all candidates.

APC's Stand on Internal Democracy

Chief Yemi Oladiran, the General Secretary of the OEA, lauded the APC's dedication to internal democracy and its stance against impositions. Echoing these sentiments, Felix Morka, the National Publicity Secretary of the APC, emphasized that nominations within the party must be earned and firmly dismissed the prospect of automatic tickets.

A Transparent Election: A Democratic Necessity

Oladiran underscored the necessity of transparent elections and cautioned against any attempts to manipulate the rules, arguing that such actions could potentially jeopardize the democratic process. He further called for strict adherence to the party's provisions to circumvent any legal complications.

Call for Fair Competition and Democratic Values

The OEA has urged for credible and transparent primaries, underscoring the importance of a fair competition where the popularity of a candidate determines success. The group is of the belief that this methodology would not only result in the selection of the best candidate but also foster a socio-political environment that resonates with democratic values. In addition, they anticipate backing from President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and the party leadership in upholding a level playing field for all contestants.