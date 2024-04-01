Ondo APC Urges Governorship Aspirants to Maintain Peace Ahead of Primary

As the Ondo State All Progressives Congress (APC) gears up for its April 20 primary election, the party has issued a caution to its aspirants. In a statement made public by Alex Kalejaye, the party's Publicity Secretary, aspirants were advised to avoid making statements that could escalate tensions. This advisory is part of the party's broader effort to ensure a smooth and peaceful selection process for their governorship candidate.

Creating a Conducive Primary Atmosphere

The APC's emphasis on maintaining a harmonious atmosphere reflects its commitment to a fair and orderly primary election. Kalejaye's announcement underlines the party's desire for a process that not only selects a popular candidate but does so in a manner that is respectful and constructive. The Ondo APC is keen on showcasing its organizational strength and unity, positioning itself as a formidable force in the state's political landscape.

APC's Vision for Ondo State

Apart from its electoral strategies, the party has also expressed its broader vision for Ondo State and Nigeria. Kalejaye's statement highlighted the APC's optimism about Nigeria's economic prospects and its commitment to fostering patriotism, unity, and a deep-seated love for the state among its members. This vision is coupled with an acknowledgment of the significance of the Easter celebration, which the party hopes will inspire a renewed sense of community and cooperation among its members.

Looking Ahead: The Governorship Election

With the governorship election scheduled for November 16, 2024, all eyes are on the APC's primary as a critical step in determining the party's front-runner. Incumbent governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa is among the notable aspirants vying for the party's nomination. As the primary approaches, the APC's call for restraint and unity among its aspirants underscores the importance of this election not just for the party but for the future of Ondo State. As the party continues to prepare, its leadership remains committed to fostering an environment where the best candidate can emerge through a process that is democratic, peaceful, and reflective of the party's values and objectives for the state.