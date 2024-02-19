Ondo APC Primary Election Heats Up: The Call for a Unifying Candidate

In the bustling political arena of Ondo State, the spotlight turns to the upcoming APC primary election, where the stakes are high, and the competition fierce. Among the 18 candidates vying for the governorship ticket, Dr. Soji Ehinlanwo emerges as a strong contender, armed with an impressive blend of experience and vision, ready to steer the state toward a promising future. Yet, as the election draws near, a pivotal debate within the All Progressives Congress (APC) surfaces, challenging the party to reflect on its strategy and the essence of representation.
A Frontrunner with a Vision
Dr. Soji Ehinlanwo, known for his exemplary credentials and a track record of dedicated service, stands out as a beacon of hope for many within the APC. His promise to bring about significant change and development resonates with a populace eager for progress. With 18 candidates in the fray, the primary election is more than a contest; it's a critical decision point that will shape the future of Ondo State.
The Contention within the APC
The Ondo Renaissance Group (ORG), a vocal faction within the APC, has ignited a discourse that underscores the importance of strategic candidate selection. The group cautions against nominating a candidate from what is perceived as a minority local government in the Ondo South senatorial district. Their argument hinges on the demographic composition of the district, where the Ikales and Ilajes, accounting for 90% of the population, are seen as crucial to securing a majority vote. The ORG's stance is clear: to avert potential electoral losses, the APC must rally behind a candidate who embodies the collective aspirations of the majority.
Samson Omogbein, coordinator of the ORG, emphasizes the risk of alienation. Selecting a candidate from the less populous Ile Oluji/Oke Igbo local council, despite its cultural significance, could dilute the APC's appeal, especially with the People's Democratic Party (PDP) likely to nominate a candidate from the core south. The call is for unity and strategic foresight; a candidate from one of the more populous local governments within Ondo South could significantly bolster the APC's chances in the gubernatorial race.
Navigating the Path Forward
As the APC grapples with these internal dynamics, the broader implications for Ondo State's political landscape become evident. The primary election is not merely a test of individual merit but a reflection of the party's ability to adapt, unite, and respond to the electorate's needs. Dr. Soji Ehinlanwo, amidst this complex backdrop, represents not just a candidate but a symbol of the potential for transformative leadership.
With the primary election on the horizon, the APC stands at a crossroads. The decision it makes now will not only determine its gubernatorial candidate but also signal its commitment to inclusivity, representation, and the collective will of the people of Ondo State. As the debate unfolds, the essence of democracy is put to the test, reminding all involved of the weight of responsibility that comes with the power to shape a state's destiny.