Ondo APC Elders Reject 'Strangers' in Governorship Primary, Seek Loyal Candidate

In a significant move ahead of the All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship primary in Ondo State, party elders have made a clear stance against the selection of a 'stranger' as their candidate. With the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) setting the primary for April, ahead of the November governorship election, Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa and about ten other party chieftains are in the race for the APC ticket. The elders, grouped under Ondo APC Aborigines, are championing the cause for a candidate who embodies loyalty and the true values of the party.
Unity and Loyalty: Keys to Victory
At a recent meeting in Akure, Sola Iji, the group's chairman and former Ambassador to Togo, emphasized the need for unity among original party members. The gathering aimed to harmonize interests and resources to back a candidate who would fulfill the party's aspirations and correct past mistakes. Highlighting the last seven years as a 'disaster,' Iji declared a mission to 'repossess' the party from those he described as strangers, ensuring the next governor prioritizes the welfare of party members above all.
Evaluating Aspirants: A Committee's Role
To ensure the selection of a loyal and committed candidate, the Ondo APC Aborigines have established a nine-man committee to assess each aspirant's dedication to the party's ideals. Senator Ajayi Boroffice, a former Deputy Senate Leader, underscored that loyalty would be the yardstick for the group's support. This move underscores the party's efforts to avoid the commercialization of its primary election and to select a candidate who genuinely represents the APC's core values and priorities.
Promises and Prospects: A Candidate's Vision
Among the contenders, Hon Mayowa Akinfolarin has outlined a comprehensive plan to address the state's infrastructural deficits. He has pledged to revive and establish new industries to boost employment and economic growth. Akinfolarin's approach focuses on leveraging Ondo State's mineral resources for sustainable development, aiming to restore the state's glory without mimicking other states or countries. This vision aligns with the APC Aborigines' desire for a candidate committed to transformative governance.
As the APC in Ondo State approaches a critical juncture, the push for a loyal and credible candidate reflects broader concerns over political integrity and the future of governance in the state. The elders' stance against 'strangers' and their rigorous evaluation process signals a move towards reclaiming the party's original ethos. With the primary election on the horizon, the outcome will not only shape the APC's immediate future but also set the tone for the November gubernatorial race, marking a pivotal moment in Ondo State's political landscape.